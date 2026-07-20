Back to School
It’s Kolt James Richard’s first day of school. The very first day…ever. He’s starting in Kindergarten. Kolt is excited and nervous.
Mom made sure he has everything he needs.
- Giant backpack filled with school supplies.
- Giant water tumbler.
- New clothes.
- New shoes.
- Hair brushed.
- Smile for the camera! Everything is going well until lunch. Kolt enters the lunch line. He gets his tray of delicious and nutritious food. Now he meets the lunch lady at the point of sale.
“Hi sweetheart. What’s your name?”
Kolt mumbles the answer, feeling a little nervous, “Ko-- Ja--=-.”
“What honey? Can you speak up a little?”
Kolt shifts and tries again, “KOLT JAMES.”
“Is it Kolt with a C or a K?” Blank stare.
Lunch lady tries Colt James and Kolt James in the computer. No luck. She keeps trying Colt and Kolt.
“Honey is your last name Richards” Are you Kolt Richards?”
“KOLT JAMES!!!”
Now the teacher comes over and solves the mystery.
The moral to this story? Teach your child his/her first and last name. Teach him/her how to spell it. Teach him/her to say it loudly and proudly. Enunciate! This may be the most important thing your child needs to get through the first day of school and all the days beyond.
Mom made sure he has everything he needs.
- Giant backpack filled with school supplies.
- Giant water tumbler.
- New clothes.
- New shoes.
- Hair brushed.
- Smile for the camera! Everything is going well until lunch. Kolt enters the lunch line. He gets his tray of delicious and nutritious food. Now he meets the lunch lady at the point of sale.
“Hi sweetheart. What’s your name?”
Kolt mumbles the answer, feeling a little nervous, “Ko-- Ja--=-.”
“What honey? Can you speak up a little?”
Kolt shifts and tries again, “KOLT JAMES.”
“Is it Kolt with a C or a K?” Blank stare.
Lunch lady tries Colt James and Kolt James in the computer. No luck. She keeps trying Colt and Kolt.
“Honey is your last name Richards” Are you Kolt Richards?”
“KOLT JAMES!!!”
Now the teacher comes over and solves the mystery.
The moral to this story? Teach your child his/her first and last name. Teach him/her how to spell it. Teach him/her to say it loudly and proudly. Enunciate! This may be the most important thing your child needs to get through the first day of school and all the days beyond.