Sammie Lois Crofford 1927-2026
July 20, 2026
Sammie Lois Crofford, 99, of Roxton, Texas passed away July 12, 2026 at her residence. Funeral services will be conducted at 10:00 AM Friday, July 17, 2026 in the Roxton United Methodist Church with Rev. Nancy Russell officiating. Burial will follow in the Hickory Grove Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are Tegan Harmon, Tayson Harmon, Cory Brown, Casey Crumb, Shannon McGuire, and Kalyl McGuire. Family will receive friends at the church beginning at 9:00 AM until service time.
Mrs. Crofford was born on July 11, 1927 in Petty, Texas; daughter of John Albert and Bertha Bailey Hollis. She married Jim McBurnett Crofford, Sr. on August 10, 1947 in Bonham, Texas. Lois was a longtime member of the Roxton United Methodist Church. She worked for many years for Belk’s Department Store and Wolff ’s Dress Shop. Lois was active in the Roxton United Methodist Church, the Roxton Garden Club and as a hospital volunteer. She and her friends known as the “Barn Ladies” worked diligently making and selling their crafts to raise money for the Roxton community.
Mrs. Crofford was preceded in death by her spouse, Jim McBurnett Crofford, Sr.; her parents, John Albert and Bertha Hollis; son-in-law, Dwight Kluttz; grandson, Micah Brown; and her siblings, John Albert Hollis, Jr., Gordyne Nunnelley, Martha Passey, and Bertha Ann Merritt.
Lois is survived by her children, Brenda Kaye Kluttz and Jim M. Crofford, Jr. and spouse, Debby; grandchildren, Cory Brown, Amberly Lago and husband, Johnny, Taylor Schellinger and husband, Jase, Jordan Gafford, Audra Romero and Nichol Robnett; great grandchildren, Savanna Randi, Marley Brown, Ruby Lago, Quinn Brown, Willow Brown, Colten Brown, Tegan Harmon, Tayson Harmon, Tinley Harmon, Jack Schellinger, Alex Schellinger, Chris Crumb, Casey Crumb, Alyssa Robnett, and Alex Robnett; great great grandchildren Ellie Kim, Noah Crumb, and Karlie Crumb.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Hickory Grove Cemetery, P.O. Box 538, Roxton, Texas 75477.
Services are under the direction of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home where online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.fry-gibbs.com.
Mrs. Crofford was born on July 11, 1927 in Petty, Texas; daughter of John Albert and Bertha Bailey Hollis. She married Jim McBurnett Crofford, Sr. on August 10, 1947 in Bonham, Texas. Lois was a longtime member of the Roxton United Methodist Church. She worked for many years for Belk’s Department Store and Wolff ’s Dress Shop. Lois was active in the Roxton United Methodist Church, the Roxton Garden Club and as a hospital volunteer. She and her friends known as the “Barn Ladies” worked diligently making and selling their crafts to raise money for the Roxton community.
Mrs. Crofford was preceded in death by her spouse, Jim McBurnett Crofford, Sr.; her parents, John Albert and Bertha Hollis; son-in-law, Dwight Kluttz; grandson, Micah Brown; and her siblings, John Albert Hollis, Jr., Gordyne Nunnelley, Martha Passey, and Bertha Ann Merritt.
Lois is survived by her children, Brenda Kaye Kluttz and Jim M. Crofford, Jr. and spouse, Debby; grandchildren, Cory Brown, Amberly Lago and husband, Johnny, Taylor Schellinger and husband, Jase, Jordan Gafford, Audra Romero and Nichol Robnett; great grandchildren, Savanna Randi, Marley Brown, Ruby Lago, Quinn Brown, Willow Brown, Colten Brown, Tegan Harmon, Tayson Harmon, Tinley Harmon, Jack Schellinger, Alex Schellinger, Chris Crumb, Casey Crumb, Alyssa Robnett, and Alex Robnett; great great grandchildren Ellie Kim, Noah Crumb, and Karlie Crumb.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Hickory Grove Cemetery, P.O. Box 538, Roxton, Texas 75477.
Services are under the direction of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home where online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.fry-gibbs.com.