July 4 Celebration a Hit
The year 1976, the Bicentennial year of the United States, was a big one, and Roxton responded in a big way with a three-day celebration filled with activities. The celebration, on a lesser scale, has become a community tradition in the years since, and save for a washout or two, parades, games, and fireworks shows have become a staple of Roxton’s Independence Day celebrations. Back in 1976, few were looking toward the nation’s next big anniversary, the 250th, or semiquincentennial, but a couple of years ago the Roxton Ex-Students Association, organizers of the July 4 festivities, began to look ahead. They knew a big celebration would be needed (after all it would be Roxton’s 50th such event), and they began planning then. No, it wasn’t a full weekend (not even a full day), but events were packed together and well-planned, and the celebration kicked off at 4:30 pm on July 4, 2026.
To start the festivities, vendors set up downtown, a total of 14 of them mostly selling food from food trucks. A few peddled their wares at the downtown pavilion as well, but food vendors seemed to be the emphasis on the hot afternoon. The first event of the day was a homemade ice cream sale in which locals lined up an tasted a cup of various flavors dipped by their makers in the community center. There were plenty of flavors to choose from as numerous brought their containers of ice cream to the fundraiser. The event was a rousing success as all of the ice cream was sold by around 6:00 pm, just in time for the parade.
Roxton has always loved it’s parades, especially those held on Independence Day. This year was extra-special and seemed a little longer than usual. Fire trucks from Roxton and Brookston, a deputy sheriff, the local constable, and the mayor led the parade. They were joined by a host of entries riding various vehicles. There were an abundance of ATVs of all shapes, sizes, and colors. A few enterprising individuals put together floats (the City of Roxton Community Development Committee should receive special mention for its well-decorated float). A few motorcycles and dirt bikes entered the parade ridden by both adults and youngsters. A few horses and one Texas Longhorn joined in, as did drivers of classic cars from various eras. All in all, it was a fine parade with well over 100 people participating and hundreds more watching along the route.
Of the many parade spectators, the younger generation mostly hung around for the games that started at the parade’s conclusion. This year, the turnout for the games far exceeded anything seen in recent years, and the terrapin races, egg toss, and water balloon toss took over two hours to complete. Dozens entered each contest, with winners noted on page
Special thanks should be extended to Chris and Cody Calisto for their organization and running of the games. The father-son duo have been handling the games for several years now, and their efforts are appreciated.
At the conclusion of the games, everyone headed for the former Terrell Sports Complex, the annual site of the fireworks. We don’t know how many vehicles lined the road from Westland Cemetery southward past the complex, but they certainly numbered in the hundreds, and the number of spectators were uncountable. They were treated to a great show as the Ex-Students Association’s fundraising efforts proved effective as they always do, and lots of money was raised for the extravaganza.
Following the fireworks, a street dance was held on Front Street with a live band that played well into the night.
Congratulation and thanks are extended to the Ex-Students Association and everyone who was involved in the planning of the 2026 Independence Day celebration. And thanks to the countless visitors attracted from surrounding communities (even as far away as Dallas and Little Rock). Everyone made the day a huge success. It can indeed be said that “a good time was had by all.”
See photos throughout this issue from you, our roving reporters!
To start the festivities, vendors set up downtown, a total of 14 of them mostly selling food from food trucks. A few peddled their wares at the downtown pavilion as well, but food vendors seemed to be the emphasis on the hot afternoon. The first event of the day was a homemade ice cream sale in which locals lined up an tasted a cup of various flavors dipped by their makers in the community center. There were plenty of flavors to choose from as numerous brought their containers of ice cream to the fundraiser. The event was a rousing success as all of the ice cream was sold by around 6:00 pm, just in time for the parade.
Roxton has always loved it’s parades, especially those held on Independence Day. This year was extra-special and seemed a little longer than usual. Fire trucks from Roxton and Brookston, a deputy sheriff, the local constable, and the mayor led the parade. They were joined by a host of entries riding various vehicles. There were an abundance of ATVs of all shapes, sizes, and colors. A few enterprising individuals put together floats (the City of Roxton Community Development Committee should receive special mention for its well-decorated float). A few motorcycles and dirt bikes entered the parade ridden by both adults and youngsters. A few horses and one Texas Longhorn joined in, as did drivers of classic cars from various eras. All in all, it was a fine parade with well over 100 people participating and hundreds more watching along the route.
Of the many parade spectators, the younger generation mostly hung around for the games that started at the parade’s conclusion. This year, the turnout for the games far exceeded anything seen in recent years, and the terrapin races, egg toss, and water balloon toss took over two hours to complete. Dozens entered each contest, with winners noted on page
Special thanks should be extended to Chris and Cody Calisto for their organization and running of the games. The father-son duo have been handling the games for several years now, and their efforts are appreciated.
At the conclusion of the games, everyone headed for the former Terrell Sports Complex, the annual site of the fireworks. We don’t know how many vehicles lined the road from Westland Cemetery southward past the complex, but they certainly numbered in the hundreds, and the number of spectators were uncountable. They were treated to a great show as the Ex-Students Association’s fundraising efforts proved effective as they always do, and lots of money was raised for the extravaganza.
Following the fireworks, a street dance was held on Front Street with a live band that played well into the night.
Congratulation and thanks are extended to the Ex-Students Association and everyone who was involved in the planning of the 2026 Independence Day celebration. And thanks to the countless visitors attracted from surrounding communities (even as far away as Dallas and Little Rock). Everyone made the day a huge success. It can indeed be said that “a good time was had by all.”
See photos throughout this issue from you, our roving reporters!