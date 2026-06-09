You Should’ve Seen It in Color
June 09, 2026
If you have an old black and white, sepia, or grayscale photo that you’d like to see converted to color and printed in a future issue of the Progress, please email it to us at publisher@theroxtonprogress.com. Please include as much information about the photo as possible. Last issue, we misttkenly named Drew Swearingen as the subject of the photo. It was actually “Cotton” Hinshaw. We regret the error.
Roxton schoolchildren (mid-1940s)
Roxton schoolchildren (mid-1940s)