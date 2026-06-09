Paris Homeschool Warriors Gymnasium Fundraiser
June 09, 2026
Hello Roxton! It is party time up at the Warriors Gym. We are throwing a huge Fins Up Beach Party June 13th and we want you to come celebrate with us! We will be raising money to repair the roof on the gym built in 1941. We have heard quite a few “I remember when” stories about that building and they range from heartwarming to hilarious. We want that building to stand for generations to come.
At this event we will have an all ages dance — wear your beach gear and your flip flops, favorite Hawaiian shirt or whatever gives you the island vibe. Games, food, prizes, silent auction, and more. This is not just for the kiddos — adults can get in on the games and fun. We have a great outside courtyard to enjoy the evening, play corn hole, and rest after you win the Limbo.
For those of you who are wondering who we are and what we do — The Warriors are dedicated to providing homeschooled athletes a place to be the star, be part of competitive teams, and grow in discipleship with the Lord. We play other homeschooled athletic associations, private and public schools, attend the regional championships every year and look forward to sending our teams to nationals.
Our programs build athletes physically, emphasize team work, respect, sports- manship, dedication to hard work, and personal responsibility. We have grown in the past few years from a small summer season of seven boys to now 30+ boys for basketball, plus a 10 and under coed program focused on fundamentals, girls volleyball, and a cheer squad that has outgrown the gym foyer. We have twice weekly, all-levels pilates classes for our families and members of the community, various activities throughout the year for everybody to attend and more.
Our focus on providing opportunities for our families and community includes a “Road to College” process for those who wish to go. We work with schools that value hard working utility players, are looking for homeschooled athletes, and who can provide our athletes with full or partial scholarships. This task is not easy but it is worth every effort to lift up these young men and women in to the world.
We purchased half the Roxton ISD from the city a few years ago. We love our home in Roxton and work hard to keep it clean, maintained and ready for all who come through the door.
We hope you can join us for this fun event, our games during the season, practices, pilates class or one of our future events to see firsthand what the Warriors are all about.
At this event we will have an all ages dance — wear your beach gear and your flip flops, favorite Hawaiian shirt or whatever gives you the island vibe. Games, food, prizes, silent auction, and more. This is not just for the kiddos — adults can get in on the games and fun. We have a great outside courtyard to enjoy the evening, play corn hole, and rest after you win the Limbo.
For those of you who are wondering who we are and what we do — The Warriors are dedicated to providing homeschooled athletes a place to be the star, be part of competitive teams, and grow in discipleship with the Lord. We play other homeschooled athletic associations, private and public schools, attend the regional championships every year and look forward to sending our teams to nationals.
Our programs build athletes physically, emphasize team work, respect, sports- manship, dedication to hard work, and personal responsibility. We have grown in the past few years from a small summer season of seven boys to now 30+ boys for basketball, plus a 10 and under coed program focused on fundamentals, girls volleyball, and a cheer squad that has outgrown the gym foyer. We have twice weekly, all-levels pilates classes for our families and members of the community, various activities throughout the year for everybody to attend and more.
Our focus on providing opportunities for our families and community includes a “Road to College” process for those who wish to go. We work with schools that value hard working utility players, are looking for homeschooled athletes, and who can provide our athletes with full or partial scholarships. This task is not easy but it is worth every effort to lift up these young men and women in to the world.
We purchased half the Roxton ISD from the city a few years ago. We love our home in Roxton and work hard to keep it clean, maintained and ready for all who come through the door.
We hope you can join us for this fun event, our games during the season, practices, pilates class or one of our future events to see firsthand what the Warriors are all about.