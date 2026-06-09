Encouraging Words
Our Generous LORD
God The love the LORD God has for all people of the earth is simply beyond our comprehension. His Goodness is extended to all men, all over the planet, all the time.
In Job 5:10 we read “Who (God) giveth rain upon the earth, and sendeth waters upon the fields:” God is not prejudiced as to who gets the rain for we read in Matthew 5:45 “That ye may be the children of your Father which is in heaven: for he maketh his sun to rise on the evil and on the good, and sendeth rain on the just and on the unjust.” God also gives unto man His understanding. Job 32:8 “But there is a spirit in man: and the inspiration of the Almighty giveth them understanding.” This gift from our LORD God comes from His Word. Psalm 119:130 “The entrance of thy words giveth light; it giveth understanding unto the simple.”
I believe the four essential elements for a prosperous and peaceful life are found in 1. Instruction, 2. Knowledge, 3. Understanding, and 4. Wisdom. God’s Word is the key to all four elements. Proverbs 2:6 “For the LORD giveth wisdom: out of his mouth cometh knowledge and understanding.” One of God’s outstanding gifts to men is the ability to reason and choose Wisdom.
Solomon wrote in Proverbs 2:10-11 “When wisdom entereth into thine heart, and knowledge is pleasant unto thy soul; Discretion shall preserve thee, understanding shall keep thee:” God’s great gift of wisdom is certainly a great gift.
God made man with the ability to learn, retained what he learned, then the ability to understand what he learned, and then the application of that understanding is called wisdom. Through wisdom we make better choices for living, for our home, for our church, and for the community.
Of all the things God desires for us to employ wisdom is for the sake of our soul. Man was created with a soul, which is the essence of who you are. You were born with a soul and when the body dies the soul will depart the body on its eternal journey.
Jesus Christ came to the earth as the one and only eternal sacrifice for sin, and in His resurrection from the grave means He conquered death, hell, and the grave. The believer in Christ has no fear of death, for to be absent from the body is to be present with the LORD God. The believer has no fear of hell, for the blood of Jesus Christ cleanses from all sin, and we are in fellowship with God. The believer has no fear of the grave, for Christ has conquered the grave and we are saved from eternal destruction.
Therefore, the greatest gift from God is salvation from sin. We all cherish life. The life we live in the flesh is but temporary, but the soul will live on forever.
The Apostle Paul said in 2 Corinthians 9:15 “Thanks be unto God for his unspeakable gift.”
This unspeakable gift came from our Loving LORD God is the form of His Son. Isaiah 9:6 “For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given: and the government shall be upon his shoulder: and his name shall be called Wonderful, Counsellor, The mighty God, The everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace.”
The sacrificial system of the Jews is not over, for God’s Son, Jesus, became the final sacrifice for full atonement for all sin. Romans 8:32 “He that spared not his own Son, but delivered him up for us all, how shall he not with him also freely give us all things?”
Finally, there is the record in heaven for what God has done for us. 1 John 5:11 “And this is the record, that God hath given to us eternal life, and this life is in his Son.”
See you in church.
---Bro. Louis
God The love the LORD God has for all people of the earth is simply beyond our comprehension. His Goodness is extended to all men, all over the planet, all the time.
In Job 5:10 we read “Who (God) giveth rain upon the earth, and sendeth waters upon the fields:” God is not prejudiced as to who gets the rain for we read in Matthew 5:45 “That ye may be the children of your Father which is in heaven: for he maketh his sun to rise on the evil and on the good, and sendeth rain on the just and on the unjust.” God also gives unto man His understanding. Job 32:8 “But there is a spirit in man: and the inspiration of the Almighty giveth them understanding.” This gift from our LORD God comes from His Word. Psalm 119:130 “The entrance of thy words giveth light; it giveth understanding unto the simple.”
I believe the four essential elements for a prosperous and peaceful life are found in 1. Instruction, 2. Knowledge, 3. Understanding, and 4. Wisdom. God’s Word is the key to all four elements. Proverbs 2:6 “For the LORD giveth wisdom: out of his mouth cometh knowledge and understanding.” One of God’s outstanding gifts to men is the ability to reason and choose Wisdom.
Solomon wrote in Proverbs 2:10-11 “When wisdom entereth into thine heart, and knowledge is pleasant unto thy soul; Discretion shall preserve thee, understanding shall keep thee:” God’s great gift of wisdom is certainly a great gift.
God made man with the ability to learn, retained what he learned, then the ability to understand what he learned, and then the application of that understanding is called wisdom. Through wisdom we make better choices for living, for our home, for our church, and for the community.
Of all the things God desires for us to employ wisdom is for the sake of our soul. Man was created with a soul, which is the essence of who you are. You were born with a soul and when the body dies the soul will depart the body on its eternal journey.
Jesus Christ came to the earth as the one and only eternal sacrifice for sin, and in His resurrection from the grave means He conquered death, hell, and the grave. The believer in Christ has no fear of death, for to be absent from the body is to be present with the LORD God. The believer has no fear of hell, for the blood of Jesus Christ cleanses from all sin, and we are in fellowship with God. The believer has no fear of the grave, for Christ has conquered the grave and we are saved from eternal destruction.
Therefore, the greatest gift from God is salvation from sin. We all cherish life. The life we live in the flesh is but temporary, but the soul will live on forever.
The Apostle Paul said in 2 Corinthians 9:15 “Thanks be unto God for his unspeakable gift.”
This unspeakable gift came from our Loving LORD God is the form of His Son. Isaiah 9:6 “For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given: and the government shall be upon his shoulder: and his name shall be called Wonderful, Counsellor, The mighty God, The everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace.”
The sacrificial system of the Jews is not over, for God’s Son, Jesus, became the final sacrifice for full atonement for all sin. Romans 8:32 “He that spared not his own Son, but delivered him up for us all, how shall he not with him also freely give us all things?”
Finally, there is the record in heaven for what God has done for us. 1 John 5:11 “And this is the record, that God hath given to us eternal life, and this life is in his Son.”
See you in church.
---Bro. Louis