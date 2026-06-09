Doris Wynell Horton 1940-2026
June 09, 2026
Doris Wynell Horton, of Roxton, passed peacefully from the loving arms of her family into the arms of her Lord and Savior on Sunday, May 31, 2026, at the age of 86.
Born May 13, 1940, in Windom, Texas, to James Monroeand Lovie Eliza Dawson Reece, Doris at tended Windom schools and graduated from Windom High School in 1958. She married the love of her life, Bobby Gene Horton of Roxton, on September 11, 1959. To- gether they raised seven children- their pride, joy, and greatest accomplishment. Doris and Bobby began a cherished tradition of Thursday night family dinners, a weekly gathering that continues to this day.
Doris devoted her early years to staying home and raising her children, later graduating from the Paris Junior College School of Nursing. She retired from Roxton ISD, where she served as both nurse and librarian. A faithful member of First United Meth- odist Church in Roxton, she also volunteered at the Dr. Lura Gregory Memorial Library. Doris was loved by all who knew her, and she loved everyone with a tender, gentle spirit.
A loving and compassionate mother, Doris is survived by her seven children: son Keith and wife Helen of Mullan, Idaho; son Ricky and wife Cynthia of Paris; son Randy and wife Alison of Roxton; son Barry (Mick) of Roxton; daughter Darla and husband Sandy of Soper, Oklahoma; and twin daughters Traci Preston and husband Gary of Howland, Texas, and Staci Russell and husband Robby of Paris. She is also survived by many grandchildren and great-grand- children, as well as numerous nieces and nephews of the Horton and Reece families.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bobby; seven brothers; six sisters; a son-inlaw, Steve Shoemake; and a beloved grandson, Robert Andrew Russell.
Doris will forever be remembered for her sweet, loving smile and kind heart.
The family expresses their sincere appreciation and gratitude for all her caregivers, especially Carol jones, and Rachel Wood with Platinum Home Health and Hospice Care.
Family Visitation was held, June 2, at the Roxton Community Center. Graveside service were held June 3, at McCraws Chapel Cemetery, 3556 County Road 3455, Honey Grove, Texas.
To share a memory or leave an online condolence please visit, www.coopersorrells.com
Born May 13, 1940, in Windom, Texas, to James Monroeand Lovie Eliza Dawson Reece, Doris at tended Windom schools and graduated from Windom High School in 1958. She married the love of her life, Bobby Gene Horton of Roxton, on September 11, 1959. To- gether they raised seven children- their pride, joy, and greatest accomplishment. Doris and Bobby began a cherished tradition of Thursday night family dinners, a weekly gathering that continues to this day.
Doris devoted her early years to staying home and raising her children, later graduating from the Paris Junior College School of Nursing. She retired from Roxton ISD, where she served as both nurse and librarian. A faithful member of First United Meth- odist Church in Roxton, she also volunteered at the Dr. Lura Gregory Memorial Library. Doris was loved by all who knew her, and she loved everyone with a tender, gentle spirit.
A loving and compassionate mother, Doris is survived by her seven children: son Keith and wife Helen of Mullan, Idaho; son Ricky and wife Cynthia of Paris; son Randy and wife Alison of Roxton; son Barry (Mick) of Roxton; daughter Darla and husband Sandy of Soper, Oklahoma; and twin daughters Traci Preston and husband Gary of Howland, Texas, and Staci Russell and husband Robby of Paris. She is also survived by many grandchildren and great-grand- children, as well as numerous nieces and nephews of the Horton and Reece families.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bobby; seven brothers; six sisters; a son-inlaw, Steve Shoemake; and a beloved grandson, Robert Andrew Russell.
Doris will forever be remembered for her sweet, loving smile and kind heart.
The family expresses their sincere appreciation and gratitude for all her caregivers, especially Carol jones, and Rachel Wood with Platinum Home Health and Hospice Care.
Family Visitation was held, June 2, at the Roxton Community Center. Graveside service were held June 3, at McCraws Chapel Cemetery, 3556 County Road 3455, Honey Grove, Texas.
To share a memory or leave an online condolence please visit, www.coopersorrells.com