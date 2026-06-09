Dr. Brad Harris 1957-2026
June 09, 2026
Dr. Charles Bradford Harris, D.C., passed away May 16, 2026, at Baylor Scott and White Heart Hospital, Plano, Texas. Brad was born September 20, 1957, at Methodist Hospi- tal, Dallas, Texas. Brad graduated from DeSoto High School, where he was president of the class of 1975. Brad attended the University of Texas at Arlington and grad- uated from the Texas Chiropractic College, 1981, graduating cum laude and class salutatorian. After graduation, in addition to beginning his professional career, Brad participated in community outreach programs. For these efforts, he was chosen as one of the Jaycee’s Outstanding Young Men of America, participated in the Methodist Church Young Professionals, and worked with the Special Olympics.
Growing up in DeSoto, Texas, Brad experienced a great childhood filled with neighbors whose friend- ships he cherished throughout life. They were the Bailey Street Boys, always up to some good fun, and when the high school years came, they became DeSoto Eagles together, playing Friday Night Football while family and fans cheered them on. These neighborhood ties remained throughout his life. Those dear friends were with him when he passed.
Dr. Harris worked for various chiropractic centers in the Dallas area. The last half of his career Brad worked at Baylor Scott and White Surgical Center North Garland. It was during this tenure that he met some of his closest friends who became family. After Brad was diagnosed with kidney failure, these friends continued their close contact with him making sure he knew he was still an important part of “the gang.”
Once Brad was no longer able to work, he moved to Roxton, Texas, the hometown of his mother, and several aunts and uncles. Although he was a long-time dialysis patient, he continued to experience life’s simple pleasures—the family pets, good food, a margarita now and then, Friday fish night at the Roxton café, the Texas Longhorns, most anything chocolate, and family holiday dinners at the Coopers. He will be missed at our table.
Brad was preceded in death by his father, Charles Henry Harris, his mother, Pat Julian Harris, his brother, Jeff Harris, beloved uncles and aunts, Kenneth “Dink” Julian, Jerry Julian, Harold Julian and aunts, Pauline Childers, Margaret Swearingen, and Odessa Lawrence. He is survived by many cousins and second cousins with whom he always enjoyed holiday gatherings, and his close friends, Ruth Hudson, Kim Harris, and Terry Skinner.
A memorial will be scheduled later.
Growing up in DeSoto, Texas, Brad experienced a great childhood filled with neighbors whose friend- ships he cherished throughout life. They were the Bailey Street Boys, always up to some good fun, and when the high school years came, they became DeSoto Eagles together, playing Friday Night Football while family and fans cheered them on. These neighborhood ties remained throughout his life. Those dear friends were with him when he passed.
Dr. Harris worked for various chiropractic centers in the Dallas area. The last half of his career Brad worked at Baylor Scott and White Surgical Center North Garland. It was during this tenure that he met some of his closest friends who became family. After Brad was diagnosed with kidney failure, these friends continued their close contact with him making sure he knew he was still an important part of “the gang.”
Once Brad was no longer able to work, he moved to Roxton, Texas, the hometown of his mother, and several aunts and uncles. Although he was a long-time dialysis patient, he continued to experience life’s simple pleasures—the family pets, good food, a margarita now and then, Friday fish night at the Roxton café, the Texas Longhorns, most anything chocolate, and family holiday dinners at the Coopers. He will be missed at our table.
Brad was preceded in death by his father, Charles Henry Harris, his mother, Pat Julian Harris, his brother, Jeff Harris, beloved uncles and aunts, Kenneth “Dink” Julian, Jerry Julian, Harold Julian and aunts, Pauline Childers, Margaret Swearingen, and Odessa Lawrence. He is survived by many cousins and second cousins with whom he always enjoyed holiday gatherings, and his close friends, Ruth Hudson, Kim Harris, and Terry Skinner.
A memorial will be scheduled later.