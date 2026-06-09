Hickory Grove Celebrates Memorial Day
June 09, 2026
Our Cemetery’s ceremony honoring the brave men and women who sacrificed their lives for this country was held today, May 23, 2026. We were honored to have Veterans in attendance, along with board members, friends, and family members of Veterans buried at Hickory Grove.
Lou Carolyn May Rutherford introduced her niece, our guest speaker, Jennifer May, who shared a moving and personal story. Jennifer was a toddler when her father, Major Joel A. May, Jr., United States Marine Corps, was killed in action in Quang Tri Province, South Vietnam, in 1969. She recently traveled to Vietnam to retrace some of the steps her father once made. Jennifer spoke of the loss of her father, shared excerpts from letters he had written home, and reflected on both the lasting impact of the war and the beauty of the country today.
Monte Ashcraft led us in playing the Star-Spangled Banner as we sang along and also played Taps as Jeff Fowler and his son, Peyton, raised the flag.
Board Member Scott Johnson recited the beautiful poem “Do Not Stand at My Grave and Weep,” written by Mary Elizabeth Frye in 1932.
Claude Caffee, President of the Board of Directors, led the opening and closing prayers and shared personal thoughts and stories about the cemetery. He also invited the Veterans in attendance to stand, introduce themselves, and share which branch of service they served.
Lou Carolyn May Rutherford introduced her niece, our guest speaker, Jennifer May, who shared a moving and personal story. Jennifer was a toddler when her father, Major Joel A. May, Jr., United States Marine Corps, was killed in action in Quang Tri Province, South Vietnam, in 1969. She recently traveled to Vietnam to retrace some of the steps her father once made. Jennifer spoke of the loss of her father, shared excerpts from letters he had written home, and reflected on both the lasting impact of the war and the beauty of the country today.
Monte Ashcraft led us in playing the Star-Spangled Banner as we sang along and also played Taps as Jeff Fowler and his son, Peyton, raised the flag.
Board Member Scott Johnson recited the beautiful poem “Do Not Stand at My Grave and Weep,” written by Mary Elizabeth Frye in 1932.
Claude Caffee, President of the Board of Directors, led the opening and closing prayers and shared personal thoughts and stories about the cemetery. He also invited the Veterans in attendance to stand, introduce themselves, and share which branch of service they served.