A Pair of Buntings
May 22, 2026
Buntings are some of the most colorful birds you’ll find in northeast Texas.
When it comes to beauty and variety, it’s tough to beat the bunting bird family. They are found in a wide array of North American locations, from the high arctic tundra to the low country of the Southeast. The coloration of these birds is as distinct as their ranges. Males show everything from stark black and white palettes to a rainbow of colors. Females tend to have more subtle hints of coloring. Some buntings are related to sparrows or longspurs, while others are kin to cardinals and grosbeaks, yet another sign of their diversity. Whether you’re lucky enough to spot one at a backyard feeder or need to head to a nearby nature lookout, buntings are worthy of any birding life list.
When it comes to the painted bunting, “You can’t fully appreciate them in the shade. But when the light hits the males just right, you wonder why all birds don’t look like that.”. The main breeding range of painted buntings is the south-central United States. Additionally, an eastern population nests from coastal North Carolina to central Florida. Painteds may winter from southern Florida to Panama.
The most widespread group, indigos are the bunting bird of the East. Their core breeding range stretches from southern Quebec to central Florida and west all the way to Arizona and New Mexico. Look for bright blue males singing cheery paired notes from perches in brushy fields or woodland edges. Predominately brown, tan and white, females and young males show hints of blue feathering.
--Birds & Blooms
When it comes to beauty and variety, it’s tough to beat the bunting bird family. They are found in a wide array of North American locations, from the high arctic tundra to the low country of the Southeast. The coloration of these birds is as distinct as their ranges. Males show everything from stark black and white palettes to a rainbow of colors. Females tend to have more subtle hints of coloring. Some buntings are related to sparrows or longspurs, while others are kin to cardinals and grosbeaks, yet another sign of their diversity. Whether you’re lucky enough to spot one at a backyard feeder or need to head to a nearby nature lookout, buntings are worthy of any birding life list.
When it comes to the painted bunting, “You can’t fully appreciate them in the shade. But when the light hits the males just right, you wonder why all birds don’t look like that.”. The main breeding range of painted buntings is the south-central United States. Additionally, an eastern population nests from coastal North Carolina to central Florida. Painteds may winter from southern Florida to Panama.
The most widespread group, indigos are the bunting bird of the East. Their core breeding range stretches from southern Quebec to central Florida and west all the way to Arizona and New Mexico. Look for bright blue males singing cheery paired notes from perches in brushy fields or woodland edges. Predominately brown, tan and white, females and young males show hints of blue feathering.
--Birds & Blooms