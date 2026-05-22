TCSI Accepting Applications for Soil Health
May 22, 2026
The Texas Conservation and Sustainability Initiative (TCSI), funded through the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Advancing Markets for Producers (AMP) program, is now accepting applications from agricultural producers across Texas for technical assistance and cost share opportunities. The initiative aims to support conservation-driven practices that improve long term soil health, land stewardship, and agricultural sustainability statewide.
The Texas State Soil and Water Conservation Board (TSSWCB) is partnering with Texas A&M AgriLife Research to deliver this comprehensive program. Producers interested in participating are encouraged to submit applications as early as possible. Application materials and additional information are available on the initiative website at tcsi.tamu.edu.
The TCSI project has been awarded approximately $43 million in cost share funding to directly support Texas producers in implementing these practices and advancing conservation outcomes across the state. Producers are eligible for up to $100,000 in cost-share assistance. TCSI works with all commercial Texas producers, from operations as small as one acre to those with thousands of acres in production. Commodities supported include: forestry, annual row crop, grazing operations, concentrated animal feeding operations, as well as vegetable, perennial horticulture, and rice production.
Through this partnership, the TSSWCB and Texas A&M AgriLife Research are advancing the use of proven conservation practices across Texas landscapes. From cover cropping and prescribed grazing to reduced tillage, forest management, and perennial forage establishment, these practices strengthen soil health by building organic matter, improving water movement, and reducing erosion.
The Texas State Soil and Water Conservation Board (TSSWCB) is partnering with Texas A&M AgriLife Research to deliver this comprehensive program. Producers interested in participating are encouraged to submit applications as early as possible. Application materials and additional information are available on the initiative website at tcsi.tamu.edu.
The TCSI project has been awarded approximately $43 million in cost share funding to directly support Texas producers in implementing these practices and advancing conservation outcomes across the state. Producers are eligible for up to $100,000 in cost-share assistance. TCSI works with all commercial Texas producers, from operations as small as one acre to those with thousands of acres in production. Commodities supported include: forestry, annual row crop, grazing operations, concentrated animal feeding operations, as well as vegetable, perennial horticulture, and rice production.
Through this partnership, the TSSWCB and Texas A&M AgriLife Research are advancing the use of proven conservation practices across Texas landscapes. From cover cropping and prescribed grazing to reduced tillage, forest management, and perennial forage establishment, these practices strengthen soil health by building organic matter, improving water movement, and reducing erosion.