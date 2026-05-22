A Trip to Rock Falls
May 22, 2026
Recreation at Rock Falls has been a Roxton tradition - well, since Roxton was founded. It’s a place for picknicking, wading, exploration, and in this case, imagination. Jack Rowe and Elouise Rutherford, cousins and grandchildren of the Progress’ publishers recently walked to Rock Falls with the family corgi, Corduroy, and once again turned it into a “dinosaur hole,” their toy dinosaurs taking up some sun on the rocks like they did in the area in eons passed. For a real dinosaur adventure of your own, seee page 10 of this issue. And send us your family photos of fun at Rock Falls. We’d love to print them!