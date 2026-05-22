Lives Lived
May 22, 2026
Jeffrey Lane Harris
1964-2026
Jeffrey Lane Harris passed away May 7, 2026. Jeff was born February 25, 1964, at Methodist Hospital, Dallas, Texas. Jeff grew up in DeSoto, Texas. He was a member of the DeSoto High School graduating class of 1982 and drum major of the Fighting Eagle Band. After graduation, Jeff attended the University of North Texas. Jeff spent most of his career as an ophthalmologist assistant, working first for Texas Retina Associates and then in the UT Southwestern Ophthalmology Department. This medical career served him well in later years when his health failed. He was always quick to internalize his diagnoses and explain to the rest of us.
Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home.
Jeff enjoyed living in Dallas, where he made many lifelong friends. His constant companion for the last thirteen years has been Little Bear, his beloved shiatzu.
After Jeff ’s health failed, he moved to Roxton, Texas, his mother’s hometown. There, Jeff and Little Bear established their daily routine of visiting the bank, the post office, and the Roxton Café. He and Bear will be missed on Front Street and on their daily walks down Pecan Street. Bear appreciated the treats his friends always had ready for him.
Jeff was preceded in death by his father Charles Henry Harris, his mother Pat Julian Harris, beloved uncles and aunts, Kenneth “Dink” Julian, Jerry Julian, Harold Julian and aunts Pauline Childers, Margaret Swearingen, and Odessa Lawrence. He is survived by his brother Brad Harris, many cousins and second cousins with whom he always enjoyed holiday gatherings, and his special friend Buck Heard.
Jeff will be cremated and a private memorial will be scheduled later.
Online condolences may be sent to the Harris family by visiting www.frygibbs.com
1964-2026
Jeffrey Lane Harris passed away May 7, 2026. Jeff was born February 25, 1964, at Methodist Hospital, Dallas, Texas. Jeff grew up in DeSoto, Texas. He was a member of the DeSoto High School graduating class of 1982 and drum major of the Fighting Eagle Band. After graduation, Jeff attended the University of North Texas. Jeff spent most of his career as an ophthalmologist assistant, working first for Texas Retina Associates and then in the UT Southwestern Ophthalmology Department. This medical career served him well in later years when his health failed. He was always quick to internalize his diagnoses and explain to the rest of us.
Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home.
Jeff enjoyed living in Dallas, where he made many lifelong friends. His constant companion for the last thirteen years has been Little Bear, his beloved shiatzu.
After Jeff ’s health failed, he moved to Roxton, Texas, his mother’s hometown. There, Jeff and Little Bear established their daily routine of visiting the bank, the post office, and the Roxton Café. He and Bear will be missed on Front Street and on their daily walks down Pecan Street. Bear appreciated the treats his friends always had ready for him.
Jeff was preceded in death by his father Charles Henry Harris, his mother Pat Julian Harris, beloved uncles and aunts, Kenneth “Dink” Julian, Jerry Julian, Harold Julian and aunts Pauline Childers, Margaret Swearingen, and Odessa Lawrence. He is survived by his brother Brad Harris, many cousins and second cousins with whom he always enjoyed holiday gatherings, and his special friend Buck Heard.
Jeff will be cremated and a private memorial will be scheduled later.
Online condolences may be sent to the Harris family by visiting www.frygibbs.com