CISD Board Swears in Members
The Chisum Independent School District recently held it monthly meeting for May.
The terms of board members Dashielle Floyd and Craig Burns expire in May 2026. In an election held on May 2, voters chose from three candidates to fill those seats. Dashielle Floyd retained her seat, and Marcus Wood filled the vacancy of Craig Burns. Both were sworn in at the May 12 meeting for a two-year term. Board officers will remain the same for the new school year with Dashielle Floyd filling the position of Alternate Secretary.
Board meetings are set for the second Thursday of each month at 5:45pm. Exceptions will occur to meet business needs. The June meeting is set for June 9 due to a conflict on June 11.
The terms of board members Dashielle Floyd and Craig Burns expire in May 2026. In an election held on May 2, voters chose from three candidates to fill those seats. Dashielle Floyd retained her seat, and Marcus Wood filled the vacancy of Craig Burns. Both were sworn in at the May 12 meeting for a two-year term. Board officers will remain the same for the new school year with Dashielle Floyd filling the position of Alternate Secretary.
Board meetings are set for the second Thursday of each month at 5:45pm. Exceptions will occur to meet business needs. The June meeting is set for June 9 due to a conflict on June 11.