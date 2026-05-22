City Council Swears in Members, Hears Public Requests
The mayor and full city council attended the May meeting. Eight members of the public also attended.
The first order of business was the swearing in of council members for new terms. Council members are elected in May for two-year terms.. Three board members’ terms expired this May. Stacy Crabtree, Shirley Cooper and Debbie Hindman were each re-elected and sworn into office at the May meeting. The mayor and other two board members’ terms expire in May of 2027. There is no limit on the number of terms one can serve. Details on how to file as a candidate are available on the Texas Secretary of State website.
A citizen asked the council about adding three water meters and three sewer lines on a property within the city. The cost per meter and sewer combination is $1,500.00. The council agreed he could build three houses on the property. A citizen reported his sewer backing up on Pecan Street. The line was found to have cracks. The council received partial bids on repairing the lines. The city will buy the needed materials as they will save on sales tax. Action was tabled to another meeting pending more information.
Sanitation Solutions and Lamar County Water are both increasing their rates. The city did not increase rates to residents from the last increase in 2023. The city cannot absorb this increase and will pass it onto residents. Council will present the increase for approval at the next meeting.
Roxton has 240 customers and 31 water meters that do not work. Some are at vacant properties, and some are not. There are 8-10 water meters not in use. The city will begin swapping out broken meters with working meters. The broken meters are to be refurbished and to continue the cycle as needed.
Rental rates for the Community Center were revisited from the last meeting. Some groups who rent monthly are unable to afford the new rates. The council tabled the discussion in order to gather more information.
A citizen asked about adding hot water to the bathroom in the Community Center. He agreed to supply the material and labor.
Representing the Roxton Ex-Students, Alicia Larkin gave an update on funds for the 4th of July Fireworks show. They are currently short of funds, but have some activities planned. The city is committed to helping if needed.
The first order of business was the swearing in of council members for new terms. Council members are elected in May for two-year terms.. Three board members’ terms expired this May. Stacy Crabtree, Shirley Cooper and Debbie Hindman were each re-elected and sworn into office at the May meeting. The mayor and other two board members’ terms expire in May of 2027. There is no limit on the number of terms one can serve. Details on how to file as a candidate are available on the Texas Secretary of State website.
A citizen asked the council about adding three water meters and three sewer lines on a property within the city. The cost per meter and sewer combination is $1,500.00. The council agreed he could build three houses on the property. A citizen reported his sewer backing up on Pecan Street. The line was found to have cracks. The council received partial bids on repairing the lines. The city will buy the needed materials as they will save on sales tax. Action was tabled to another meeting pending more information.
Sanitation Solutions and Lamar County Water are both increasing their rates. The city did not increase rates to residents from the last increase in 2023. The city cannot absorb this increase and will pass it onto residents. Council will present the increase for approval at the next meeting.
Roxton has 240 customers and 31 water meters that do not work. Some are at vacant properties, and some are not. There are 8-10 water meters not in use. The city will begin swapping out broken meters with working meters. The broken meters are to be refurbished and to continue the cycle as needed.
Rental rates for the Community Center were revisited from the last meeting. Some groups who rent monthly are unable to afford the new rates. The council tabled the discussion in order to gather more information.
A citizen asked about adding hot water to the bathroom in the Community Center. He agreed to supply the material and labor.
Representing the Roxton Ex-Students, Alicia Larkin gave an update on funds for the 4th of July Fireworks show. They are currently short of funds, but have some activities planned. The city is committed to helping if needed.