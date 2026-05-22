CALENDAR OF EVENTS
May 22, 2026
Check each issue for changes/updates as we are made aware!
You’ve Got Friends: May 18, 6:00--8:00 pm at the Roxton Community Center.
Hickory Grove Memorial Day Service: May 23, 10:00 a.m. Hickory Grove Cemetery.
Hwy 82/287 Garage Sales: June 5-6, Roxton is participating in the garage sales.
You’ve Got Friends: June 15, 6:00-8:00 pm at the Roxton Community Center.
Ride for the Boom: June 20 at the Terrell Sports Complex. Check -in at 11:00 a.m., ride beginning at 1:00 p.m. Cost is $25 per person with chidren 10 and under free. Proceeds to benefit Roxton fireworks and the Roxton Ex-Students.
July 4th Festivities: sponsored by Roxton Ex- Students.
Tour de Paris Roxton Rest Stop: July 18. Sponsored by Lamar County Chamber.
You’ve Got Friends: July 20, 6:00-800 pm at the Roxton Community Center.
You’ve Got Friends: August 17, 6:00-8:00 pm. at the Roxton Community Center.
You’ve Got Friends: September 21, 6:00-8:00 pm at the Roxton Community Center.
Hwy 82/287 Garage Sales: October 2-3; Roxton will be participating.
Roxton Saturday Night is back!!: October 17.
You’ve Got Friends: November 16, 6:00-8:00 pm at the Roxton Community Center.
Light Up Roxton / Tree Lighting: November 28.
Christmas in Roxton: December 5. Parade, Vendors, Activities CRCDC
Christmas Party: December 18.
Paris Mobile Pregnancy Unit: Third Friday of every month, 10:30 a..m. - 2:30 pm locations to rotate between the Chapparal Rails-to-Trails Museum and Rocky Ford Baptist Church.
Roxton Food Pantry Distributions are the second and fourth Thursday of each month, 9-12 Only one distribution each in the months ofNo- vember and December. .
You’ve Got Friends: Regularly meets the Third Monday of each month at the Community Center, 6:00-8:00 pm. Potluck and games.
Roxton Music and Dance: First Friday of every month (unless announced otherwise, at the Roxton Community Center, 7-9 pm. Jimmy Long performing. Complimentary water and tea and usually snacks pro- vided. “Pass the Hat” to help pay for rental and entertainment. Tell a friend, bring a friend.
Lura Gregory Library is open Saturdays 10-1, other times by appointment at 903-346-2939.
The Chaparral Rails to Trails is open the first Saturday of each month. Special appointments are welcome and can be made by calling 903-346-2939.
City Drug Store Museum is open the first Saturday of each month. Special appointments are welcome and can be made by calling 903-346- 2939.
Roxton City Council meets the third Tuesday of each month at 6:30 at the community center.
Roxton Community Development Committee meets the 2nd Monday of each month at 6:30 in the Community Center. Everyone is encouraged to attend and participate.
Please send us your group activities to be included in our calendar at publisher@theroxtonprogress.com or call 903-502-4795.
You’ve Got Friends: May 18, 6:00--8:00 pm at the Roxton Community Center.
Hickory Grove Memorial Day Service: May 23, 10:00 a.m. Hickory Grove Cemetery.
Hwy 82/287 Garage Sales: June 5-6, Roxton is participating in the garage sales.
You’ve Got Friends: June 15, 6:00-8:00 pm at the Roxton Community Center.
Ride for the Boom: June 20 at the Terrell Sports Complex. Check -in at 11:00 a.m., ride beginning at 1:00 p.m. Cost is $25 per person with chidren 10 and under free. Proceeds to benefit Roxton fireworks and the Roxton Ex-Students.
July 4th Festivities: sponsored by Roxton Ex- Students.
Tour de Paris Roxton Rest Stop: July 18. Sponsored by Lamar County Chamber.
You’ve Got Friends: July 20, 6:00-800 pm at the Roxton Community Center.
You’ve Got Friends: August 17, 6:00-8:00 pm. at the Roxton Community Center.
You’ve Got Friends: September 21, 6:00-8:00 pm at the Roxton Community Center.
Hwy 82/287 Garage Sales: October 2-3; Roxton will be participating.
Roxton Saturday Night is back!!: October 17.
You’ve Got Friends: November 16, 6:00-8:00 pm at the Roxton Community Center.
Light Up Roxton / Tree Lighting: November 28.
Christmas in Roxton: December 5. Parade, Vendors, Activities CRCDC
Christmas Party: December 18.
Paris Mobile Pregnancy Unit: Third Friday of every month, 10:30 a..m. - 2:30 pm locations to rotate between the Chapparal Rails-to-Trails Museum and Rocky Ford Baptist Church.
Roxton Food Pantry Distributions are the second and fourth Thursday of each month, 9-12 Only one distribution each in the months ofNo- vember and December. .
You’ve Got Friends: Regularly meets the Third Monday of each month at the Community Center, 6:00-8:00 pm. Potluck and games.
Roxton Music and Dance: First Friday of every month (unless announced otherwise, at the Roxton Community Center, 7-9 pm. Jimmy Long performing. Complimentary water and tea and usually snacks pro- vided. “Pass the Hat” to help pay for rental and entertainment. Tell a friend, bring a friend.
Lura Gregory Library is open Saturdays 10-1, other times by appointment at 903-346-2939.
The Chaparral Rails to Trails is open the first Saturday of each month. Special appointments are welcome and can be made by calling 903-346-2939.
City Drug Store Museum is open the first Saturday of each month. Special appointments are welcome and can be made by calling 903-346- 2939.
Roxton City Council meets the third Tuesday of each month at 6:30 at the community center.
Roxton Community Development Committee meets the 2nd Monday of each month at 6:30 in the Community Center. Everyone is encouraged to attend and participate.
Please send us your group activities to be included in our calendar at publisher@theroxtonprogress.com or call 903-502-4795.