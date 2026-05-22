CALENDAR OF EVENTS

May 22, 2026

Check each issue for changes/updates as we are made aware! 

You’ve Got Friends: May 18, 6:00--8:00 pm at the Roxton Community Center. 

Hickory Grove Memorial Day Service: May 23, 10:00 a.m. Hickory Grove Cemetery. 

Hwy 82/287 Garage Sales: June 5-6, Roxton is participating in the garage sales. 

You’ve Got Friends: June 15, 6:00-8:00 pm at the Roxton Community Center. 

Ride for the Boom: June 20 at the Terrell Sports Complex. Check -in at 11:00 a.m., ride beginning at 1:00 p.m. Cost is $25 per person with chidren 10 and under free. Proceeds to benefit Roxton fireworks and the Roxton Ex-Students. 

July 4th Festivities: sponsored by Roxton Ex- Students. 

Tour de Paris Roxton Rest Stop: July 18. Sponsored by Lamar County Chamber. 

You’ve Got Friends: July 20, 6:00-800 pm at the Roxton Community Center. 

You’ve Got Friends: August 17, 6:00-8:00 pm. at the Roxton Community Center. 

You’ve Got Friends: September 21, 6:00-8:00 pm at the Roxton Community Center. 

Hwy 82/287 Garage Sales: October 2-3; Roxton will be participating. 

Roxton Saturday Night is back!!: October 17. 

You’ve Got Friends: November 16, 6:00-8:00 pm at the Roxton Community Center. 

Light Up Roxton / Tree Lighting: November 28. 

Christmas in Roxton: December 5. Parade, Vendors, Activities CRCDC 

Christmas Party: December 18. 

Paris Mobile Pregnancy Unit: Third Friday of every month, 10:30 a..m. - 2:30 pm locations to rotate between the Chapparal Rails-to-Trails Museum and Rocky Ford Baptist Church. 

Roxton Food Pantry Distributions are the second and fourth Thursday of each month, 9-12 Only one distribution each in the months ofNo- vember and December. . 

You’ve Got Friends: Regularly meets the Third Monday of each month at the Community Center, 6:00-8:00 pm. Potluck and games. 

Roxton Music and Dance: First Friday of every month (unless announced otherwise, at the Roxton Community Center, 7-9 pm. Jimmy Long performing. Complimentary water and tea and usually snacks pro- vided. “Pass the Hat” to help pay for rental and entertainment. Tell a friend, bring a friend. 

Lura Gregory Library is open Saturdays 10-1, other times by appointment at 903-346-2939. 

The Chaparral Rails to Trails is open the first Saturday of each month. Special appointments are welcome and can be made by calling 903-346-2939. 

City Drug Store Museum is open the first Saturday of each month. Special appointments are welcome and can be made by calling 903-346- 2939. 

Roxton City Council meets the third Tuesday of each month at 6:30 at the community center. 

Roxton Community Development Committee meets the 2nd Monday of each month at 6:30 in the Community Center. Everyone is encouraged to attend and participate. 

Please send us your group activities to be included in our calendar at publisher@theroxtonprogress.com or call 903-502-4795.