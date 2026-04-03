Chisum Art Shines
April 03, 2026
On Saturday March 14, the Chisum Middle School Art teacher, Brianna Gribble, took 11 students to Redwater Junior High to participate in Junior VASE (Visual Arts Scholastic Event). Students were required to make an artwork that demonstrated creativity and artistic quality, as well as take part in a brief interview about their artwork. Of the 11 students that went, nine of them received a rating of 4 for their artwork, the highest rating a student could receive, which allowed them to also get a medal for their excellence. The students who medalled are Dorrian Brown, Peighton Chambers, Hayley Olfert, Olyvia Peters, Dillon Pierce, Kloie Powell, Angelina Reimer, Kadence Schepis, and Paisley Simmons.