Teachers of the Year
April 03, 2026
Congratulations Chisum ISD Secondary Teacher of the Year 2026, Mrs. Kristi Garner.
Nurse Garner began her teaching career at Cooper ISD in 2000. Nurse Garner joined the Chisum High School Team 7 years ago and has been instrumental in the development of our CTE Nursing and Health Science Programs. Nurse Garner is completing her 26th year in public education and is currently teaching Principles of Health Science, Medical Terminology and oversees our Medical Practicum Program.
Chisum ISD is blessed to have such a caring and compassionate educator inspiring our students.
Nurse Garner began her teaching career at Cooper ISD in 2000. Nurse Garner joined the Chisum High School Team 7 years ago and has been instrumental in the development of our CTE Nursing and Health Science Programs. Nurse Garner is completing her 26th year in public education and is currently teaching Principles of Health Science, Medical Terminology and oversees our Medical Practicum Program.
Chisum ISD is blessed to have such a caring and compassionate educator inspiring our students.