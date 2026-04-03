One-Act Play to be Performed Locally
April 03, 2026
Chisum’s award-winning one-act play will be performed locally on, Saturday April 4 at noon in the Chisum ISD Performing Arts Center.
“Filled with charm and fun, The Cover of Life is a deeply affecting story about three women and their struggle for self-worth in rural Louisiana in 1943.” Please come out and support our students!
Cast
Carly Patterson - Kate Miller
Kaylee Bowers - Tood
Celesity Perry - Weetsie
Gracyn Whitaker - Sybil
Antaneah Burton - Aunt Ola
Kamora Scott - Addie Mae
Cade Price/Jace Braziel - Tommy
Crew
Zolee Rushin
Teresa Zermeno
Jade Morphew
Anzli Chapman
Daniel Henry
Olivia Miles
Chloe Reimer
“Filled with charm and fun, The Cover of Life is a deeply affecting story about three women and their struggle for self-worth in rural Louisiana in 1943.” Please come out and support our students!
Cast
Carly Patterson - Kate Miller
Kaylee Bowers - Tood
Celesity Perry - Weetsie
Gracyn Whitaker - Sybil
Antaneah Burton - Aunt Ola
Kamora Scott - Addie Mae
Cade Price/Jace Braziel - Tommy
Crew
Zolee Rushin
Teresa Zermeno
Jade Morphew
Anzli Chapman
Daniel Henry
Olivia Miles
Chloe Reimer