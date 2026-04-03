One-Act Play to be Performed Locally

April 03, 2026

Chisum’s award-winning one-act play will be performed locally on, Saturday April 4 at noon in the Chisum ISD Performing Arts Center.

“Filled with charm and fun, The Cover of Life is a deeply affecting story about three women and their struggle for self-worth in rural Louisiana in 1943.” Please come out and support our students! 

Cast 

Carly Patterson - Kate Miller 

Kaylee Bowers - Tood 

Celesity Perry - Weetsie 

Gracyn Whitaker - Sybil 

Antaneah Burton - Aunt Ola 

Kamora Scott - Addie Mae 

Cade Price/Jace Braziel - Tommy 

Crew 

Zolee Rushin 

Teresa Zermeno 

Jade Morphew 

Anzli Chapman 

Daniel Henry 

Olivia Miles 

Chloe Reimer