Encouraging Words
A Little Talk with Jesus
The title sounds like an old song we used to sing.
A conversation with God is something we all need to do these days. Admittedly, there is much we need to talk about. Feeling tired? Talk with Jesus. Feeling blue? Talk with the LORD God.
The Prophet Isaiah penned this marvelous word under the inspiration of the Holy Spirit. Isaiah 1:18 “Come now, and let us reason together, saith the LORD: though your sins be as scarlet, they shall be as white as snow; though they be red like crimson, they shall be as wool.”
In the previous verses God was speaking with Israel about their sin problem. God is always willing for us to approach His throne and through His forgiveness have a life that is fresh and new. What a gracious invitation, “Come now, and let us reason together.”
His invitation is always inviting, peaceful, and longsuffering. It is an open invitation to talk with Him. God is asking you to reason with Him.
One illustration of God reasoning is when Jesus met the woman at the well in John chapter 4. Jesus begins by asking for a drink of water. The woman at the well begins to reason with Him because of their differences: she was a Samarian and Jesus was a Jew.
Jesus answers her back with this statement, “If thou knewest the gift of God, and who it is that saith to thee, Give me to drink; thou wouldest have asked of him, and he would have given thee living water.” Because Jesus was God made flesh, He endured the same feeling of walking in the hot sun and being thirsty. But He told her if she knew who He was she would ask him for the living waters of Eternal Life.
The woman at the well reasons with Jesus in that He does not have a way to draw from the well, and where does this living water come from. Jesus simply points out that the water from this earthen well does not permanently satisfy, while the water He gives her will eternally satisfy her soul.
The woman craved the living waters and ask Jesus for it. It was the well springing up to everlasting life.
I believe the woman at the well became a believer in Christ that day. She abandoned her current lifestyle and became a believer in Jesus.
God said in Isaiah 1:18 that if we would reason with Him “though your sins be as scarlet, they shall be as white as snow; though they be red like crimson, they shall be as wool.” The result of reasoning with God is a total transformation of this life, abandoning the chaos of this world system and living a life of peace and spiritual freedom.
Reasoning with God can also be a challenge sometimes. Isaiah 41:21 “Produce your cause, saith the LORD; bring forth your strong reasons, saith the King of Jacob.” In the Texas Translation of the scriptures this means to bring your best arguments to God. Who can compare to the King of the Universe?
Isaiah 40:13-15 “Who hath directed the Spirit of the LORD, or being his counsellor hath taught him? 14 With whom took he counsel, and who instructed him, and taught him in the path of judgment, and taught him knowledge, and shewed to him the way of understanding? 15 Behold, the nations are as a drop of a bucket, and are counted as the small dust of the balance: behold, he taketh up the isles as a very little thing.”
God wants you to reason with Him. Bring your arguments. Once we compare our logic against His I know you will see things His Way.
The title sounds like an old song we used to sing.
A conversation with God is something we all need to do these days. Admittedly, there is much we need to talk about. Feeling tired? Talk with Jesus. Feeling blue? Talk with the LORD God.
The Prophet Isaiah penned this marvelous word under the inspiration of the Holy Spirit. Isaiah 1:18 “Come now, and let us reason together, saith the LORD: though your sins be as scarlet, they shall be as white as snow; though they be red like crimson, they shall be as wool.”
In the previous verses God was speaking with Israel about their sin problem. God is always willing for us to approach His throne and through His forgiveness have a life that is fresh and new. What a gracious invitation, “Come now, and let us reason together.”
His invitation is always inviting, peaceful, and longsuffering. It is an open invitation to talk with Him. God is asking you to reason with Him.
One illustration of God reasoning is when Jesus met the woman at the well in John chapter 4. Jesus begins by asking for a drink of water. The woman at the well begins to reason with Him because of their differences: she was a Samarian and Jesus was a Jew.
Jesus answers her back with this statement, “If thou knewest the gift of God, and who it is that saith to thee, Give me to drink; thou wouldest have asked of him, and he would have given thee living water.” Because Jesus was God made flesh, He endured the same feeling of walking in the hot sun and being thirsty. But He told her if she knew who He was she would ask him for the living waters of Eternal Life.
The woman at the well reasons with Jesus in that He does not have a way to draw from the well, and where does this living water come from. Jesus simply points out that the water from this earthen well does not permanently satisfy, while the water He gives her will eternally satisfy her soul.
The woman craved the living waters and ask Jesus for it. It was the well springing up to everlasting life.
I believe the woman at the well became a believer in Christ that day. She abandoned her current lifestyle and became a believer in Jesus.
God said in Isaiah 1:18 that if we would reason with Him “though your sins be as scarlet, they shall be as white as snow; though they be red like crimson, they shall be as wool.” The result of reasoning with God is a total transformation of this life, abandoning the chaos of this world system and living a life of peace and spiritual freedom.
Reasoning with God can also be a challenge sometimes. Isaiah 41:21 “Produce your cause, saith the LORD; bring forth your strong reasons, saith the King of Jacob.” In the Texas Translation of the scriptures this means to bring your best arguments to God. Who can compare to the King of the Universe?
Isaiah 40:13-15 “Who hath directed the Spirit of the LORD, or being his counsellor hath taught him? 14 With whom took he counsel, and who instructed him, and taught him in the path of judgment, and taught him knowledge, and shewed to him the way of understanding? 15 Behold, the nations are as a drop of a bucket, and are counted as the small dust of the balance: behold, he taketh up the isles as a very little thing.”
God wants you to reason with Him. Bring your arguments. Once we compare our logic against His I know you will see things His Way.