Vicky Renee’ Bailey 1957-2026
April 03, 2026
Vicky Renee’ Bailey, 69 of Roxton, passed away March 30, 2026 at her home.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held on April 8, 2026 at 1:00 PM at Roxton United Methodist Church.
Vicky was born in Paris, Texas on February 11, 1957 to Bobby and Clyde Rhea Setzer. She married Wesley Bailey on April 12, 1985 in Paris, Texas. She was employed at Kimberly-Clark for 29 years. She was deeply involved in the Roxton community. She attended the Roxton First United Methodist Church. Vicky helped with fund-raisers, Roxton Christmas lights, July 4th festivities and served on the Restland Cemetery Board.
She never passed on a deal — whether it was clothes, shoes, jewelry, or purses, she had a gift for finding treasures. She had a special talent for hunting down rare finds at estate sales, coming home with fine China that most people would have walked right past.
She had an adventurous spirit. She had a deep love for England, and she sailed to the Caribbean on Carnival cruises more times than most people could count — at least a dozen as she neared retirement. She knew how to enjoy life.
She never forgot a birthday — not one. She’d send a card a full month early, just to make sure it arrived in time. She kept doing it even when she was sick, because that’s just who she was.
She was the kind of person you could count on. She organized bingo nights and sold raffle tickets to raise money for people facing hospital bills, turning fundraising into something the whole community looked forward to. She served on the cemetery board. She gave her time freely, and she gave it often.
She had her people — her friends at the Roxton Cafe, her monthly card games. She showed up for them, and they showed up for her. And every Christmas season, she made sure the front street of Roxton shone — taking charge of decorating it with Christmas lights so the whole town could enjoy the holidays a little more.
When she and her husband celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary, she didn’t keep it small — she invited the whole town. The community brought food, the kids busted a piñata, and everyone ended the night playing bingo. That was her. She didn’t just celebrate milestones; she shared them.
She made Christmas Eve feel like magic. She hosted every year, thought about everyone’s food restrictions, organized gift-swapping games, and made sure no one felt left out. And she always baked a pecan pie — because it wouldn’t have been the holidays without it.
She gave without thinking twice — meals out, car tires, clothes and toys for her grandchildren. She just took care of people. It wasn’t something she announced. It was just something she did.
She was loved because she loved first, and she loved loudly — through cards sent early, cruises taken joyfully, deals found gleefully, and a table always set with room for everyone.
She was loved.
She is survived by her husband, Wesley Bailey; children, Tory Westervelt and husband Dan, Taylor Bailey and wife Laila, John Bailey and wife Melissa, David Bailey and wife Linda, Jennifer Thomas and husband Joel; grandchildren, Bailea Quintana, Cameron Branum, Brent and Julia Bailey, Josh, Katy and Allie Bailey, Talan, Gentry, Kason and Nixon Thomas, Lena Bailey; brother, Frank Lynn Setzer.
Online condolences may be sent to the Bailey family by visiting www.fry-gibbs.com
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held on April 8, 2026 at 1:00 PM at Roxton United Methodist Church.
Vicky was born in Paris, Texas on February 11, 1957 to Bobby and Clyde Rhea Setzer. She married Wesley Bailey on April 12, 1985 in Paris, Texas. She was employed at Kimberly-Clark for 29 years. She was deeply involved in the Roxton community. She attended the Roxton First United Methodist Church. Vicky helped with fund-raisers, Roxton Christmas lights, July 4th festivities and served on the Restland Cemetery Board.
She never passed on a deal — whether it was clothes, shoes, jewelry, or purses, she had a gift for finding treasures. She had a special talent for hunting down rare finds at estate sales, coming home with fine China that most people would have walked right past.
She had an adventurous spirit. She had a deep love for England, and she sailed to the Caribbean on Carnival cruises more times than most people could count — at least a dozen as she neared retirement. She knew how to enjoy life.
She never forgot a birthday — not one. She’d send a card a full month early, just to make sure it arrived in time. She kept doing it even when she was sick, because that’s just who she was.
She was the kind of person you could count on. She organized bingo nights and sold raffle tickets to raise money for people facing hospital bills, turning fundraising into something the whole community looked forward to. She served on the cemetery board. She gave her time freely, and she gave it often.
She had her people — her friends at the Roxton Cafe, her monthly card games. She showed up for them, and they showed up for her. And every Christmas season, she made sure the front street of Roxton shone — taking charge of decorating it with Christmas lights so the whole town could enjoy the holidays a little more.
When she and her husband celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary, she didn’t keep it small — she invited the whole town. The community brought food, the kids busted a piñata, and everyone ended the night playing bingo. That was her. She didn’t just celebrate milestones; she shared them.
She made Christmas Eve feel like magic. She hosted every year, thought about everyone’s food restrictions, organized gift-swapping games, and made sure no one felt left out. And she always baked a pecan pie — because it wouldn’t have been the holidays without it.
She gave without thinking twice — meals out, car tires, clothes and toys for her grandchildren. She just took care of people. It wasn’t something she announced. It was just something she did.
She was loved because she loved first, and she loved loudly — through cards sent early, cruises taken joyfully, deals found gleefully, and a table always set with room for everyone.
She was loved.
She is survived by her husband, Wesley Bailey; children, Tory Westervelt and husband Dan, Taylor Bailey and wife Laila, John Bailey and wife Melissa, David Bailey and wife Linda, Jennifer Thomas and husband Joel; grandchildren, Bailea Quintana, Cameron Branum, Brent and Julia Bailey, Josh, Katy and Allie Bailey, Talan, Gentry, Kason and Nixon Thomas, Lena Bailey; brother, Frank Lynn Setzer.
Online condolences may be sent to the Bailey family by visiting www.fry-gibbs.com