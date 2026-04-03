Stanley Richard “Ricky” Snell 1954-2026
April 03, 2026
Stanley Richard “Ricky” Snell, 71, passed away with his family by his side on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, at Methodist Hospital, Richardson, Texas.
Ricky was born July 23, 1954, at St. Joseph Hospital in Paris, Texas to Stanley Bert and Helen Juanita Kilpatrick Snell.
Ricky graduated from West Lamar High School in 1972 where he was in FFA and a member of the basketball, baseball, volleyball, and track teams.
Following high school graduation, he attended Paris Jr. College where his sophomore year he met a freshman who he said first caught his eye while attending football games in Honey Grove.
On December 16, 1978, he married Mary Ruth Yarbrough building 47 years of marriage. They first lived in Petty where two sons were born to them, Samuel Bradley Snell and Richard Scott Snell. In 1995 Ricky and family built a home on the farm. He with his sons have continued to farm the land, like he did with his father, Bert and Bert did with his father S. B. Snell. Brad is following in Ricky’s footstep with Scott on his days off from the Farmers Branch Fire Dept.
Ricky was raised in the Pleasant Hill Methodist Church prior to its closing. Ricky and Mary are members of Main St. Presbyterian Church in Honey Grove where he was an Elder and Trustee.
Ricky is survived by his wife, Mary, son Brad and wife, Cassi of Brookston, son Scott and wife, Jennifer of Brookston, five grandchildren, Emma and husband Carson Day, Ava Snell, Cadriene Snell, Braysen Snell, and Reed Snell. A great granddaughter Lennon Day is due in May. His sister, Beth White of Brookston, uncles James Kilpatrick and wife Ofelia of Garland, Sam Kilpatrick and wife, Barbara, Bonham, nieces, nephews, cousins, and Gary Steffey and wife, Cindy of White Oak who is like a brother, life-long friends David Rutherford and wife Linda, Lynn Patterson and wife, Marvin Ann and close cousin Bill Moreland and wife, Freida and a host of friends.
Memorials may be made to the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in care of Jerry Hostetler, 1892 CR 35200, Sumner, TX 75486 or a charity of your choice.
Ricky was born July 23, 1954, at St. Joseph Hospital in Paris, Texas to Stanley Bert and Helen Juanita Kilpatrick Snell.
Ricky graduated from West Lamar High School in 1972 where he was in FFA and a member of the basketball, baseball, volleyball, and track teams.
Following high school graduation, he attended Paris Jr. College where his sophomore year he met a freshman who he said first caught his eye while attending football games in Honey Grove.
On December 16, 1978, he married Mary Ruth Yarbrough building 47 years of marriage. They first lived in Petty where two sons were born to them, Samuel Bradley Snell and Richard Scott Snell. In 1995 Ricky and family built a home on the farm. He with his sons have continued to farm the land, like he did with his father, Bert and Bert did with his father S. B. Snell. Brad is following in Ricky’s footstep with Scott on his days off from the Farmers Branch Fire Dept.
Ricky was raised in the Pleasant Hill Methodist Church prior to its closing. Ricky and Mary are members of Main St. Presbyterian Church in Honey Grove where he was an Elder and Trustee.
Ricky is survived by his wife, Mary, son Brad and wife, Cassi of Brookston, son Scott and wife, Jennifer of Brookston, five grandchildren, Emma and husband Carson Day, Ava Snell, Cadriene Snell, Braysen Snell, and Reed Snell. A great granddaughter Lennon Day is due in May. His sister, Beth White of Brookston, uncles James Kilpatrick and wife Ofelia of Garland, Sam Kilpatrick and wife, Barbara, Bonham, nieces, nephews, cousins, and Gary Steffey and wife, Cindy of White Oak who is like a brother, life-long friends David Rutherford and wife Linda, Lynn Patterson and wife, Marvin Ann and close cousin Bill Moreland and wife, Freida and a host of friends.
Memorials may be made to the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in care of Jerry Hostetler, 1892 CR 35200, Sumner, TX 75486 or a charity of your choice.