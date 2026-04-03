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LAMAR WEATHER
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Hickory Grove Cemetery Meeting
April 03, 2026
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The annual business meeting of Hickory Grove cemetery will be held Saturday, April 11 at 10:00 am at the cemetery pavilion. Those with interests in the historic cemetery are invited to attend.
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