City Council Talks Block Grant, Dumpster Use
In addition to the usual line items, the board approved a policy not allowing employees to return to with any physical restrictions. Employees may not be on “light duty.” The board approved the FDIC bank depository services provided to the city.
Block Grant Update
Kevin Whitley from Hayter Engineering addressed the council to discuss recommendations on the $750k Block Grant.
At an open forum the month before, residents voiced their preference that the sewer treatment plant be the priority. Mr. Whitley reported that work on the treatment plant would exceed the bond by over $100k and was not a viable project. He presented other projects and options with estimated pricing.
After discussing water lines and water pressure, sewer lines and road repairs, the board voted to submit the following on the block grant application: Replace the two city water pumps and feeder lines. The flow is not sufficient to open a fire hydrant on one side of the city without losing the flow to the other side. If any additional funds remain, they will go toward street and sewer repairs.
The block grant application deadline was March 31. Once submitted it may be adjusted as needed with permission of the grant board.
Community Center Dumpster Use
A citizen reported that renters of the Roxton Community Center are using the dumpster her family and a neighbor pay for. Recently a group using the center filled the dumpster completely. The board voted to split the cost of the dumpster with the citizens currently paying for it. Signage will be placed to alert renters which dumpster they may use.
Block Grant Update
Kevin Whitley from Hayter Engineering addressed the council to discuss recommendations on the $750k Block Grant.
At an open forum the month before, residents voiced their preference that the sewer treatment plant be the priority. Mr. Whitley reported that work on the treatment plant would exceed the bond by over $100k and was not a viable project. He presented other projects and options with estimated pricing.
After discussing water lines and water pressure, sewer lines and road repairs, the board voted to submit the following on the block grant application: Replace the two city water pumps and feeder lines. The flow is not sufficient to open a fire hydrant on one side of the city without losing the flow to the other side. If any additional funds remain, they will go toward street and sewer repairs.
The block grant application deadline was March 31. Once submitted it may be adjusted as needed with permission of the grant board.
Community Center Dumpster Use
A citizen reported that renters of the Roxton Community Center are using the dumpster her family and a neighbor pay for. Recently a group using the center filled the dumpster completely. The board voted to split the cost of the dumpster with the citizens currently paying for it. Signage will be placed to alert renters which dumpster they may use.