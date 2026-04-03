Our Mom
She never passed on a deal — whether it was clothes, shoes, jewelry, or purses, she had a gift for finding treasures. She had a special talent for hunting down rare finds at estate sales, coming home with fine China that most people would have walked right past.
She had an adventurous spirit. She had a deep love for England, and she sailed to the Caribbean on Carnival cruises more times than most people could count — at least a dozen as she neared retirement. She knew how to enjoy life.
She never forgot a birthday — not one. She’d send a card a full month early, just to make sure it arrived in time. She kept doing it even when she was sick, because that’s just who she was.
She was the kind of person you could count on. She organized bingo nights and sold raffle tickets to raise money for people facing hospital bills, turning fundraising into something the whole community looked for- ward to. She served on the cemetery board. She gave her time freely, and she gave it often.
She had her people — her friends at the Roxton Cafe, her monthly card games. She showed up for them, and they showed up for her. And every Christmas season, she made sure the front street of Roxton shone — taking charge of decorating it with Christmas lights so the whole town could enjoy the holidays a little more.
When she and her husband celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary, she didn’t keep it small — she invited the whole town. The community brought food, the kids busted a piñata, and everyone ended the night playing bingo. That was her. She didn’t just celebrate milestones; she shared them.
She made Christmas Eve feel like magic. She hosted every year, thought about everyone’s food restrictions, organized gift-swapping games, and made sure no one felt left out. And she always baked a pecan pie — because it wouldn’t have been the holidays without it.
She gave without thinking twice — meals out, car tires, clothes and toys for her grandchildren. She just took care of people. It wasn’t something she announced. It was just something she did. She was loved because she loved first, and she loved loudly — through cards sent early, cruises taken joyfully, deals found gleefully, and a table always set with room for everyone.
She was loved.
She had an adventurous spirit. She had a deep love for England, and she sailed to the Caribbean on Carnival cruises more times than most people could count — at least a dozen as she neared retirement. She knew how to enjoy life.
She never forgot a birthday — not one. She’d send a card a full month early, just to make sure it arrived in time. She kept doing it even when she was sick, because that’s just who she was.
She was the kind of person you could count on. She organized bingo nights and sold raffle tickets to raise money for people facing hospital bills, turning fundraising into something the whole community looked for- ward to. She served on the cemetery board. She gave her time freely, and she gave it often.
She had her people — her friends at the Roxton Cafe, her monthly card games. She showed up for them, and they showed up for her. And every Christmas season, she made sure the front street of Roxton shone — taking charge of decorating it with Christmas lights so the whole town could enjoy the holidays a little more.
When she and her husband celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary, she didn’t keep it small — she invited the whole town. The community brought food, the kids busted a piñata, and everyone ended the night playing bingo. That was her. She didn’t just celebrate milestones; she shared them.
She made Christmas Eve feel like magic. She hosted every year, thought about everyone’s food restrictions, organized gift-swapping games, and made sure no one felt left out. And she always baked a pecan pie — because it wouldn’t have been the holidays without it.
She gave without thinking twice — meals out, car tires, clothes and toys for her grandchildren. She just took care of people. It wasn’t something she announced. It was just something she did. She was loved because she loved first, and she loved loudly — through cards sent early, cruises taken joyfully, deals found gleefully, and a table always set with room for everyone.
She was loved.