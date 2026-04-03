Roxton Loses Hallmark Citizen
April 03, 2026
Like many Roxtonites, the Progress was shocked and disheartened when word of the unexpected passing of Vicky Bailey reached our desks on Monday morning. Vicky, wife of Wes Bailey, was a Roxton original and one of its best ambassadors for the community and its annual events.
Over the years, Mrs. Bailey took a leading role in several of Roxton’s notable achievements and events. She had been a member of the Restland Cemetery Board for several years and had, in fact, spearheaded the planting of countless trees on the cemetery grounds a few years back. Vicky had singlehandedly arranged for American flags to be displayed on Front Street/Highway 38 during holidays. And most notable of all, she was Roxton’s Mrs. Christmas, having led the community decorating and festivities for several years. Just this past Christmas, Vicky made most of the arrangements for the Roxton Christmas celebration, even managing to get Paris to send one of its passenger trolleys to Roxton to provide tours of the community with Santa and Mrs. Claus, the Grinch, and Cindy Lou-Who.
Vicky was proud of Roxton and all that it stood for, and she was always willing to come up with an idea and run with it if she thought it would bring visitors to town or simply be fun for the community as a whole.
Vicky will be missed by many who will no longer see her cheerful smile on Front Street, at her favorite Cafe, or the Post Office. As for the Progress, we will miss her as well, as Vicky always stepped up to inform us of community news and planning for upcoming events, writing several articles throughout the year.
A full obituary is included on page 2 of this issue.
May she rest in peace
Over the years, Mrs. Bailey took a leading role in several of Roxton’s notable achievements and events. She had been a member of the Restland Cemetery Board for several years and had, in fact, spearheaded the planting of countless trees on the cemetery grounds a few years back. Vicky had singlehandedly arranged for American flags to be displayed on Front Street/Highway 38 during holidays. And most notable of all, she was Roxton’s Mrs. Christmas, having led the community decorating and festivities for several years. Just this past Christmas, Vicky made most of the arrangements for the Roxton Christmas celebration, even managing to get Paris to send one of its passenger trolleys to Roxton to provide tours of the community with Santa and Mrs. Claus, the Grinch, and Cindy Lou-Who.
Vicky was proud of Roxton and all that it stood for, and she was always willing to come up with an idea and run with it if she thought it would bring visitors to town or simply be fun for the community as a whole.
Vicky will be missed by many who will no longer see her cheerful smile on Front Street, at her favorite Cafe, or the Post Office. As for the Progress, we will miss her as well, as Vicky always stepped up to inform us of community news and planning for upcoming events, writing several articles throughout the year.
A full obituary is included on page 2 of this issue.
May she rest in peace