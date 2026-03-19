Paris Homeschool Athletic Association Announces Award Winners
Our athletes and families celebrated a fantastic season with recognition, awards, and a party afterwards. Thank you to all the athletes, parents, and volunteers who made the season a special one.
A special thank you to Mindy Kennison, our administrator and Cheer Coach who led the way through the Warriors’ inaugural cheer season.
Shout out to Lilly Bledsoe who plays with our 10 and under squad. She won chance to “play up” at the last girls game of the season and as luck would have it, she started the game in place of a player stuck in traffic. Lilly ignored the size difference of her and the JV squad, worked hard in the paint, and recorded her first assist on a pass to Deanna McKim.
Deanna McKim was our girls team MVP and in true “D” style, drove other teams crazy trying to deal with her. Maya, NaKiah, and Ember improved so much over the season, played through injury, and surprised themselves and other teams with their display of grit.
Our 12 and under boys team played a national championship program at regionals and earned themselves a nice win on sound fundamentals. Their opponents had a bench of 15 and the Warriors were a squad of 6 with Eric Pruit stepping up from 10 and under to give them a sub.
The boys team played the entire season with max one sub, dealt with injury, and continued to play hard till the final buzzer.
Spring/Summer Skills and Conditioning starts in a few weeks. Enjoy the break everyone!
Boys Team:
MVP/All Tournament Player — Gianni West
Rodman Award/All Tournament Team — Gabriel “The Albatross” Vandergriend
Offensive Impact — Carson Turner
Most Improved — BJ Jackson
Iron Man — Noah Seiber
6th Man Heart and Hustle — Gunner Pulham
12 and Under Boys Team:
Coaches Award/All Tournament Team— Colson McKim
Defensive Player of the Year — Ezra Seiber
Most Improved/All Tournament Team — Gideon Vandergriend
Playmaker Award — Anthony West
Goliath Award — Ezekiel Seiber
Girls Team:
MVP — Deanna McKim
Most Improved— NaKiah Turner
Hustle Award — Maya Simmons
Warriors Heart — Ember Pruit
Cheer Squad:
Adeline Kennison
Abigail Vandergriend
Alela Kennison
Kinley Sullivan
Phoebe Seiber
Ashlynn Arnold
A special thank you to Mindy Kennison, our administrator and Cheer Coach who led the way through the Warriors’ inaugural cheer season.
Shout out to Lilly Bledsoe who plays with our 10 and under squad. She won chance to “play up” at the last girls game of the season and as luck would have it, she started the game in place of a player stuck in traffic. Lilly ignored the size difference of her and the JV squad, worked hard in the paint, and recorded her first assist on a pass to Deanna McKim.
Deanna McKim was our girls team MVP and in true “D” style, drove other teams crazy trying to deal with her. Maya, NaKiah, and Ember improved so much over the season, played through injury, and surprised themselves and other teams with their display of grit.
Our 12 and under boys team played a national championship program at regionals and earned themselves a nice win on sound fundamentals. Their opponents had a bench of 15 and the Warriors were a squad of 6 with Eric Pruit stepping up from 10 and under to give them a sub.
The boys team played the entire season with max one sub, dealt with injury, and continued to play hard till the final buzzer.
Spring/Summer Skills and Conditioning starts in a few weeks. Enjoy the break everyone!
Boys Team:
MVP/All Tournament Player — Gianni West
Rodman Award/All Tournament Team — Gabriel “The Albatross” Vandergriend
Offensive Impact — Carson Turner
Most Improved — BJ Jackson
Iron Man — Noah Seiber
6th Man Heart and Hustle — Gunner Pulham
12 and Under Boys Team:
Coaches Award/All Tournament Team— Colson McKim
Defensive Player of the Year — Ezra Seiber
Most Improved/All Tournament Team — Gideon Vandergriend
Playmaker Award — Anthony West
Goliath Award — Ezekiel Seiber
Girls Team:
MVP — Deanna McKim
Most Improved— NaKiah Turner
Hustle Award — Maya Simmons
Warriors Heart — Ember Pruit
Cheer Squad:
Adeline Kennison
Abigail Vandergriend
Alela Kennison
Kinley Sullivan
Phoebe Seiber
Ashlynn Arnold