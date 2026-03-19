Jr. Beta “Wired for Success”
March 19, 2026
The spirit of leadership and academic excellence was on full display as forty members of the Chisum Middle School Junior Beta Club traveled to the Texas State Junior Beta Convention on February 12-13.
Competing under the 2026 theme, “Wired for Success,” Chisum students faced off against peers from across the state. The delegation returned home decorated with several top-five finishes, securing multiple tickets to the upcoming National Convention in Nashville, Tennessee.
Top Honors and National Qualifiers
The Mustangs saw standout performances across a diverse range of categories, from fine arts to core academics:
• Solo Dance Champion: Kiptyn Jones (6th grade) dominated the stage, taking home the 1st place trophy for his solo dance routine.
• Spelling Ace: Rylee Foster (6th grade) proved her mastery of the dictionary, capturing 1st place in the Spelling competition.
• Musicology Masters: The team of Dillon Pierce (8th), Avery Johnson (7th), Pecos Finney (7th), and Camryn Wark (7th) harmonized their knowledge to earn a 2nd place finish.
• Academic Excellence:
o Larson Blackshear (6th) earned 4th place in Health and Physical Education.
o Dax Nolen (6th) secured 5th place in a highly competitive Math field.
o Aubrie Ferrell (8th) took 3rd place in Language Arts.
Leadership in Action
The convention also served as a major platform for student leadership. Kadence Schepis gracefully finished her term as the standing State Secretary, representing Chisum on the state board with distinction. Following in those leadership footsteps, Emersyn Felts ran a high-energy campaign for the same office. While she narrowly missed the win, her efforts—bolstered by the CMS Campaign Skit which placed 5th—showcased the club’s unity and drive.
Looking Toward Nashville
For the 40 students who attended, the trip was about more than just trophies. Between the high-stakes testing and the electric atmosphere of the general sessions, the Mustangs focused on the core pillars of Beta: achievement, character, leadership, and service.“
Out of the 40 students who participated and attended, there were many lessons learned and goals set for next year!” said club sponsor Shelley Colley.
Competing under the 2026 theme, “Wired for Success,” Chisum students faced off against peers from across the state. The delegation returned home decorated with several top-five finishes, securing multiple tickets to the upcoming National Convention in Nashville, Tennessee.
Top Honors and National Qualifiers
The Mustangs saw standout performances across a diverse range of categories, from fine arts to core academics:
• Solo Dance Champion: Kiptyn Jones (6th grade) dominated the stage, taking home the 1st place trophy for his solo dance routine.
• Spelling Ace: Rylee Foster (6th grade) proved her mastery of the dictionary, capturing 1st place in the Spelling competition.
• Musicology Masters: The team of Dillon Pierce (8th), Avery Johnson (7th), Pecos Finney (7th), and Camryn Wark (7th) harmonized their knowledge to earn a 2nd place finish.
• Academic Excellence:
o Larson Blackshear (6th) earned 4th place in Health and Physical Education.
o Dax Nolen (6th) secured 5th place in a highly competitive Math field.
o Aubrie Ferrell (8th) took 3rd place in Language Arts.
Leadership in Action
The convention also served as a major platform for student leadership. Kadence Schepis gracefully finished her term as the standing State Secretary, representing Chisum on the state board with distinction. Following in those leadership footsteps, Emersyn Felts ran a high-energy campaign for the same office. While she narrowly missed the win, her efforts—bolstered by the CMS Campaign Skit which placed 5th—showcased the club’s unity and drive.
Looking Toward Nashville
For the 40 students who attended, the trip was about more than just trophies. Between the high-stakes testing and the electric atmosphere of the general sessions, the Mustangs focused on the core pillars of Beta: achievement, character, leadership, and service.“
Out of the 40 students who participated and attended, there were many lessons learned and goals set for next year!” said club sponsor Shelley Colley.