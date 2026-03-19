TxDOT Increases Visibility of Local Historic Site
March 19, 2026
The earliest site of white settlement in the Roxton area has received a new historical lease on life thanks to signing installed by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT). Directional signing to the site of Shelton’s Fort south of Roxton was recently installed, and now motorists can find their way to the site and historical marker located on CR 25050 southeast of Roxton. Without the signing, few other than those visiting the McGlasson Cemetery passed the site or knew the marker existed. It is one of 16,000 such markers in Texas.
Shelton’s Fort, established in 1837 by Jesse Shelton, was the first white outpost in what would soon become Lamar County. The inscription on the plaque visible at the site reads as follows:
In 1837 Jesse Shelton (1782-1855) built a log house and stockade at this site. It served as a way station for pioneer travelers and a stronghold for settlers fleeing Indian raids. Shelton’s Fort was designated a Republic of Texas Post Office in 1840. It was also the site of Methodist worship services. Shelton served on the committee to select the first Lamar County Seat and was one of the county’s first justices of the peace. In 1851 George McGlasson bought the property. The settlement that grew up in this vicinity became known as McGlasson community.
Fort Shelton holds a special place in the history of Roxton and is considered the original site of the community that later moved northwest and established itself as Prairie Mount and later Roxton. Jesse Shelton’s son, Eli Jenway Shelton, was probably more famous locally than his father and receives special recognition by the Texas State Historical Association in its online Encyclopedia:
Eli Jenway Shelton, Texas Ranger, Confederate officer, and state representative, was born in Miller County, Arkansas, on April 11, 1823, to Jesse and Rachel (Marrs) Shelton. In 1837 the family immigrated to Texas to the region that would become Lamar County. They lived in a fortress that became known as Fort Shelton and was the forerunner to present-day Roxton, Texas. Shelton’s father, Jesse, became one of the leading citizens of the community. Around 1838 Eli Shelton served in a Texas Ranger company operating in Red River County under William B. Stout. On September 13, 1841, Eli received a grant of 320 acres of land. On May 19, 1846, he married Martha Ann Elizabeth Yates in Lamar County, Texas. They had five children. Shelton was active in the community affairs of Lamar County and joined both the Masons and the Methodist Church. He served as Democratic representative for Lamar County to the House of the Seventh and Eighth Texas legislatures from November 2, 1857, to November 4, 1861. He also represented Lamar County at the Secession Convention in January 1861.
During the Civil War, Shelton enlisted in Company A of the Ninth Texas Infantry, Maxey’s Brigade. He saw action at the battles of Shiloh and Corinth and also served with Burnett’s Texas Sharpshooters Battalion. He received promotion to captain on October 14, 1862. Shelton was eventually transferred to Bonham, Texas, and given command of the district Quartermaster’s Department where he served for the remainder of the war. Following the war he returned to Lamar County, where he remained active in both local and state politics. Representing Fannin and Lamar counties, he was elected to the House of the Thirteenth Texas Legislature and served from January 14, 1873, to January 13, 1874. During this time he chaired the Public Debt Committee. Shelton died on September 14, 1912, in High, Lamar County, and was buried at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Lamar County.
In any event, the site of Fort Shelton, home of Jesse and Eli Shelton, is now not only marked for posterity’s sake, it will receive more traffic, and more people will be educated about the history of Roxton. But don’t take our word for it. Take a few minutes and drive down to the site yourself. And while you’re there, check out the fascinating McGlasson Cemetery just around the corner. Both sites represent local history at its finest
Shelton’s Fort, established in 1837 by Jesse Shelton, was the first white outpost in what would soon become Lamar County. The inscription on the plaque visible at the site reads as follows:
In 1837 Jesse Shelton (1782-1855) built a log house and stockade at this site. It served as a way station for pioneer travelers and a stronghold for settlers fleeing Indian raids. Shelton’s Fort was designated a Republic of Texas Post Office in 1840. It was also the site of Methodist worship services. Shelton served on the committee to select the first Lamar County Seat and was one of the county’s first justices of the peace. In 1851 George McGlasson bought the property. The settlement that grew up in this vicinity became known as McGlasson community.
Fort Shelton holds a special place in the history of Roxton and is considered the original site of the community that later moved northwest and established itself as Prairie Mount and later Roxton. Jesse Shelton’s son, Eli Jenway Shelton, was probably more famous locally than his father and receives special recognition by the Texas State Historical Association in its online Encyclopedia:
Eli Jenway Shelton, Texas Ranger, Confederate officer, and state representative, was born in Miller County, Arkansas, on April 11, 1823, to Jesse and Rachel (Marrs) Shelton. In 1837 the family immigrated to Texas to the region that would become Lamar County. They lived in a fortress that became known as Fort Shelton and was the forerunner to present-day Roxton, Texas. Shelton’s father, Jesse, became one of the leading citizens of the community. Around 1838 Eli Shelton served in a Texas Ranger company operating in Red River County under William B. Stout. On September 13, 1841, Eli received a grant of 320 acres of land. On May 19, 1846, he married Martha Ann Elizabeth Yates in Lamar County, Texas. They had five children. Shelton was active in the community affairs of Lamar County and joined both the Masons and the Methodist Church. He served as Democratic representative for Lamar County to the House of the Seventh and Eighth Texas legislatures from November 2, 1857, to November 4, 1861. He also represented Lamar County at the Secession Convention in January 1861.
During the Civil War, Shelton enlisted in Company A of the Ninth Texas Infantry, Maxey’s Brigade. He saw action at the battles of Shiloh and Corinth and also served with Burnett’s Texas Sharpshooters Battalion. He received promotion to captain on October 14, 1862. Shelton was eventually transferred to Bonham, Texas, and given command of the district Quartermaster’s Department where he served for the remainder of the war. Following the war he returned to Lamar County, where he remained active in both local and state politics. Representing Fannin and Lamar counties, he was elected to the House of the Thirteenth Texas Legislature and served from January 14, 1873, to January 13, 1874. During this time he chaired the Public Debt Committee. Shelton died on September 14, 1912, in High, Lamar County, and was buried at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Lamar County.
In any event, the site of Fort Shelton, home of Jesse and Eli Shelton, is now not only marked for posterity’s sake, it will receive more traffic, and more people will be educated about the history of Roxton. But don’t take our word for it. Take a few minutes and drive down to the site yourself. And while you’re there, check out the fascinating McGlasson Cemetery just around the corner. Both sites represent local history at its finest