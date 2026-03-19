City-Wide Easter Egg Hunt
March 19, 2026
The Roxton United Methodist Church will hold its Annual City-Wide Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 4, at 2:00 p.m. adjacent to the church on the grounds of the J.T. & Mildred Landers Memorial Park. Children are encouraged to bring their Easter baskets or containers and enjoy filling them with eggs that will be hidden in the park.
Purple House Presents is donating four special prizes for the hunt. Winning tickets for these prizes will be hidden in four eggs.
An added attraction this year will be an opportunity for children to have their photos taken with Mr. Peter Rabbit. Refreshments will be served after the hunt.
Everyone is welcome to join the fun.
Purple House Presents is donating four special prizes for the hunt. Winning tickets for these prizes will be hidden in four eggs.
An added attraction this year will be an opportunity for children to have their photos taken with Mr. Peter Rabbit. Refreshments will be served after the hunt.
Everyone is welcome to join the fun.