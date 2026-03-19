Rocky Ford Baptist Church to Host Fundraiser
March 19, 2026
Rocky Ford Baptist Church will be holding a church wide fundraiser on Saturday, March 21, from 1:00 pm4:00 pm. Dinners will be served including a 2 piece catfish dinner or smoked turkey leg, available at costs of $12.00 and $15.00, respectively.
For more information, contact BJ. Please DM for call ahead orders or reach out to BJ personally. The church is excited to be having this fundraiser. All are welcome, and your support is appreciated!
For more information, contact BJ. Please DM for call ahead orders or reach out to BJ personally. The church is excited to be having this fundraiser. All are welcome, and your support is appreciated!