JOP-Elect Preston Thanks Voters
Following Gary Preston’s victory in the recent election for Lamar County Justice of the Peace in Pct. 2, he had a message for voters and constituents. As no Democrat candidate ran for the office, Preston is the de facto JOP-elect and will assume office when the term of current JOP Crystal Duke expires.
“I would like to take a moment to express my sincere gratitude to the voters of Precinct 2 in Lamar County for the trust and confidence you placed in me in the recent Justice of the Peace election,” Preston said. “Serving this community is a responsibility I take very seriously, and I am deeply honored by the opportunity to represent and serve the people of our precinct.”
Preston added, “I am also grateful for the election process itself. Our democratic system works best when citizens are engaged, informed, and willing to participate. Seeing neighbors take the time to vote and make their voices heard is a powerful reminder of the strength of our community and our commitment to self-government.”
“This campaign would not have been possible without the support of so many people. I want to thank my family and friends who stood by me throughout this journey. Your encouragement, patience, and belief in me meant more than words can express.”
“I would also like to recognize my opponent, Sherry Jacobs, for running a strong and respectful campaign,” Preston ssid. “Running for office takes dedication and courage, and I appreciate her willingness to step forward and participate in the process. Our community benefits when people are willing to serve and engage in civic life.”
“As I move forward in this role, my focus will be on serving the people of Precinct 2 with fairness, integrity, and respect. I look forward to working hard on behalf of our community and earning the trust you have placed in me.
“Thank you again to everyone who participated in this election and helped make our local democracy strong.”
“I would like to take a moment to express my sincere gratitude to the voters of Precinct 2 in Lamar County for the trust and confidence you placed in me in the recent Justice of the Peace election,” Preston said. “Serving this community is a responsibility I take very seriously, and I am deeply honored by the opportunity to represent and serve the people of our precinct.”
Preston added, “I am also grateful for the election process itself. Our democratic system works best when citizens are engaged, informed, and willing to participate. Seeing neighbors take the time to vote and make their voices heard is a powerful reminder of the strength of our community and our commitment to self-government.”
“This campaign would not have been possible without the support of so many people. I want to thank my family and friends who stood by me throughout this journey. Your encouragement, patience, and belief in me meant more than words can express.”
“I would also like to recognize my opponent, Sherry Jacobs, for running a strong and respectful campaign,” Preston ssid. “Running for office takes dedication and courage, and I appreciate her willingness to step forward and participate in the process. Our community benefits when people are willing to serve and engage in civic life.”
“As I move forward in this role, my focus will be on serving the people of Precinct 2 with fairness, integrity, and respect. I look forward to working hard on behalf of our community and earning the trust you have placed in me.
“Thank you again to everyone who participated in this election and helped make our local democracy strong.”