Jones, Ford Look Towards Commissioner’s Race Runoff
The March 3 primary election for the Republican nominee for Pct. 2 Commissioner is not done just yet! Because one of the three candidates for the position failed to garner 50% of the vote, a runoff election is scheduled for May 26 between the two top finishers in the primary, Mike Ford and Cody Jones. The Progress reached out to both candidates for their thoughts on the race to date and what lies ahead., Mike Ford noted that he appreciated how all three of the candidates carried themselves throughout the election process.
“I was humbled and honored to share a few moments at a couple of events with each of [the candidates], and I believe I grew because of those experiences,” Ford said. “I believe the residents of Precinct 2 are very fortunate to have the quality of candidates that were in these two contests. All of you are winners in my book, and to the ones who are moving on, I wish you nothing but the best and God’s blessing in your future endeavors.”
Cody Jones was equally satisfied with the election process.
“Being a candidate in the Republican Primary election for Lamar County Commissioner in Precinct 2 was a great experience.” Jones said. “The best part was getting out across the precinct, meeting new folks, shaking hands, and visiting with the people in our community to learn about what matters most to them.” As far as the May runoff is concerned, Jones added, “I congratulate Mike Ford and look forward to the runoff election in May. I am grateful for the opportunity to give back to our community, and I sincerely appreciate all the encouragement and support from my family, friends and everyone in our precinct!”
Ford expressed similar sentiments.
“As I look ahead to the runoff with Mr. Cody Jones in the near future, I will want to thank the voters who supported me, and I am truly honored to have had their votes,” Ford said. “I believe Mr. Jones and I displayed mutual respect for each other, and I know that will continue that as we prepare for the May runoff.”
Ford added, “As we move forward toward the runoff election, my focus remains serving the people of Precinct 2 with honesty, common sense and commitment to responsible leadership. In the coming weeks I’ll continue to visit with citizens across the precinct and listen to their concerns, sharing thoughts, and receiving feedback on the issues facing Precinct 2.”
Under Texas law, anyone who did not vote as a Democrat in the primary election is allowed to vote in the Republican runoff. You did not have to cast your vote in the primary to participate in the runoff election.
“I was humbled and honored to share a few moments at a couple of events with each of [the candidates], and I believe I grew because of those experiences,” Ford said. “I believe the residents of Precinct 2 are very fortunate to have the quality of candidates that were in these two contests. All of you are winners in my book, and to the ones who are moving on, I wish you nothing but the best and God’s blessing in your future endeavors.”
Cody Jones was equally satisfied with the election process.
“Being a candidate in the Republican Primary election for Lamar County Commissioner in Precinct 2 was a great experience.” Jones said. “The best part was getting out across the precinct, meeting new folks, shaking hands, and visiting with the people in our community to learn about what matters most to them.” As far as the May runoff is concerned, Jones added, “I congratulate Mike Ford and look forward to the runoff election in May. I am grateful for the opportunity to give back to our community, and I sincerely appreciate all the encouragement and support from my family, friends and everyone in our precinct!”
Ford expressed similar sentiments.
“As I look ahead to the runoff with Mr. Cody Jones in the near future, I will want to thank the voters who supported me, and I am truly honored to have had their votes,” Ford said. “I believe Mr. Jones and I displayed mutual respect for each other, and I know that will continue that as we prepare for the May runoff.”
Ford added, “As we move forward toward the runoff election, my focus remains serving the people of Precinct 2 with honesty, common sense and commitment to responsible leadership. In the coming weeks I’ll continue to visit with citizens across the precinct and listen to their concerns, sharing thoughts, and receiving feedback on the issues facing Precinct 2.”
Under Texas law, anyone who did not vote as a Democrat in the primary election is allowed to vote in the Republican runoff. You did not have to cast your vote in the primary to participate in the runoff election.