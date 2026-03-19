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LAMAR WEATHER
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Chisum High School Sax Quartet Takes Honors
March 19, 2026
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The Chisum High School Band Saxophone Quartet received a superior rating at a recent competition and are state-bound! Collin’s solo also received a superior rating.
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