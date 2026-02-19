Senior Beta Excels in Texas Beta State Convention (courtesy of Paige Banker and the Honey Grove Beta Club)
February 19, 2026
“Guys when you get to convention remember you represent Honey Grove”
This group of kids did an excellent job of representing their club, school and community at the Texas Beta Convention this weekend at the Gaylord Texan.
Kobe Patt went down Wednesday as the Texas senior Vice President to help set up and assist with the Elementary and Junior convention before Senior. His keynote address and farewell speech were both very motivational. He lives by his campaign of having the Beta Mentality.
Lillie Howell campaigned for Vice President for the upcoming year and won! Beta will Bloom with Lillie this year. She and her 4th place campaign skit will run at Nationals this summer.
Club competitions Advancing to Nationals
- Scrapbook State Champion!!
- RoBallers robotics team placed 3rd with Lebot James
- Show Choir 2nd place singing Choosin Texas
- Accessorized Design 4th place - Elli Lane
Academic Tests Advancing to Nationals
- Payton Norris 3rd place Spelling 12th grade
- Gaitz Odom 5th place Math 9th grade
- AJ Naber 1st place Biomedical Health Science 12th grade
- Summer Portillo Mijares 1st place Spanish 10th grade
-Jaxon Russell 4th place Health & Physical Education 9th grade
- Abigail Esquivel 4th place Math 10th grade
- Kohen Lanham 2nd place Social Studies 9th grade
- Blue McMorris 3rd place Health & Physical Education 12th grade
Visual Arts Division 1 Advancing to Nationals
- Summer Portillo Mijares 4th place Drawing
- Sierra Gilbert 1st place Color Photography
- Abigail Esquivel 4th place Black & White Photography
- Allie Cope 4th place Digitally Enhanced Photography
- Emberlee McGill 3rd place Hand Drawn Anime
- Lily Clower 2nd place Quilling
Visual Arts Division 2 Advancing to Nationals
- Serenity Canady 5th place Color Photography
- Lila Lane 4th place Pottery
- Genesis Portillo Mijares 2nd Place Digital Art
- Mason Banker 2nd place Recyclable Art
- Angelina Nelms 3rd place Sculpture
- Blue McMorris 2nd place Woodworking
- Lola Yant 4th place Quilling
Premier Performers chosen to perform at Nationals with their Golden ticket from show choir prelims
Rylee Daniels
Cord Butler
Trayvon Lupe
Westin Rempel
Milton Scholarship Recipients
- Payton Norris
- Ensley McGuire
- Kobe Patt
National Beta Convention is in Nashville Tennessee this summer and these students will represent not only Honey Grove but the state of Texas. Proud of each of our students for all of their hardwork and continued service throughout the year.
This group of kids did an excellent job of representing their club, school and community at the Texas Beta Convention this weekend at the Gaylord Texan.
Kobe Patt went down Wednesday as the Texas senior Vice President to help set up and assist with the Elementary and Junior convention before Senior. His keynote address and farewell speech were both very motivational. He lives by his campaign of having the Beta Mentality.
Lillie Howell campaigned for Vice President for the upcoming year and won! Beta will Bloom with Lillie this year. She and her 4th place campaign skit will run at Nationals this summer.
Club competitions Advancing to Nationals
- Scrapbook State Champion!!
- RoBallers robotics team placed 3rd with Lebot James
- Show Choir 2nd place singing Choosin Texas
- Accessorized Design 4th place - Elli Lane
Academic Tests Advancing to Nationals
- Payton Norris 3rd place Spelling 12th grade
- Gaitz Odom 5th place Math 9th grade
- AJ Naber 1st place Biomedical Health Science 12th grade
- Summer Portillo Mijares 1st place Spanish 10th grade
-Jaxon Russell 4th place Health & Physical Education 9th grade
- Abigail Esquivel 4th place Math 10th grade
- Kohen Lanham 2nd place Social Studies 9th grade
- Blue McMorris 3rd place Health & Physical Education 12th grade
Visual Arts Division 1 Advancing to Nationals
- Summer Portillo Mijares 4th place Drawing
- Sierra Gilbert 1st place Color Photography
- Abigail Esquivel 4th place Black & White Photography
- Allie Cope 4th place Digitally Enhanced Photography
- Emberlee McGill 3rd place Hand Drawn Anime
- Lily Clower 2nd place Quilling
Visual Arts Division 2 Advancing to Nationals
- Serenity Canady 5th place Color Photography
- Lila Lane 4th place Pottery
- Genesis Portillo Mijares 2nd Place Digital Art
- Mason Banker 2nd place Recyclable Art
- Angelina Nelms 3rd place Sculpture
- Blue McMorris 2nd place Woodworking
- Lola Yant 4th place Quilling
Premier Performers chosen to perform at Nationals with their Golden ticket from show choir prelims
Rylee Daniels
Cord Butler
Trayvon Lupe
Westin Rempel
Milton Scholarship Recipients
- Payton Norris
- Ensley McGuire
- Kobe Patt
National Beta Convention is in Nashville Tennessee this summer and these students will represent not only Honey Grove but the state of Texas. Proud of each of our students for all of their hardwork and continued service throughout the year.