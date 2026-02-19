You Should’ve Seen It in Color
February 19, 2026
1923 Roxton High School Girls Basketball Team Names listed: Maurine Creed, Kathryn Creed, Lena Mae Harks, LaVern?, Holland, Lavada Hindshaw, Myrtle Ellis, Maudie Morpher, Marie Parnell, Ruby Lowe (*an extra name listed; Mary Pierce)
Editor’s Note: This is a feature in which we take an old black and white or gray- scale photo of a subject from Lamar County’s past and colorize it for you using the latest in photo transformation software. We think you’ll find the results to be impressive. If you have a photo you’d like us to colorize and publish, please email us a copy at roxtonprogress@yahoo.com.
