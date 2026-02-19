National Beta Finalists Announced
February 19, 2026
The Chisum High Beta Club has 47 members qualified to attend the National Beta Club Convention this June in Nashville, Tennessee. The State Beta Convention was held this past weekend in Grapevine, Texas, where Chisum’s Gracyn Whitaker was elected to serve as Texas State President for the 2026-27 school year. She will now campaign for the national office in June.
Chisum’s Maegan Sikes, currently serving as a Texas Regional Leadership Representative, led the pledges in the opening session and worked the convention with the officers.
The following members will be competing at Nationals this summer:
Show Choir State Champions:
Kiki Ball, Alivia Crawford, Taylor Crutcher, Emma Northam, Carly Patterson, Celesity Perry, Kaitlyn Springett, Kylen Chen- nault, Alyson Tinajero, Cylee Wherley, Kendall Carroll, Cambria Outland, Kadynce Roskens, Abby Armstrong, Brielyn Atnip, Kaylee Bowers, Addie Daigle, Melanie Dunn, Claire Erwin, Ryder Foster, Niveyah Graves, Ali Layton, Addison Prince
Premier Performers invited to sing in the opening show at Nationals:
Carly Patterson, Kiki Ball, Emma Northam, Cylee Wherley, Melanie Dunn
Campaign Skit State Champions:
Collin Bell, Addi Bradberry, Breelyn Bridges, Cole Erwin, Ansley Fisher, Jarrett Leverett, Bralee Reed, Maegan Sikes, Emersen Miles, Sophia Moore, Anzli Chapman, Leah Hutchings, Kain Rosson, Kamora Scott, Ashlin Gordon, Jaxen Hicks, Bryce Cunningham, Olivia Miles, Jensen Pasquill
Performing Arts Small Group: 4th Place: Kiki Ball, Collin Bell, Cole Erwin, Emma Northam, Carly Patterson, Celesity Perry, Mason LaRue, Emersen Miles, Zolee Rushin, Anzli Chapman, Kadynce Roskens, Olivia Miles
Div II (11th-12th) Digital Art State Champion: Ava Brown
Div II Sculpture State Champion: Gracyn Whitaker
Div I (9th-10th) Onsite Drawing State Champion: Kamora Scott
Div II Onsite Drawing 4th Place: Ava Brown
Div II Fiber Arts 3rd Place: Taylor Crutcher
Div II Pottery 2nd Place: Celesity Perry
Div II Recycle Art 4th Place: Cylee Wherley
Div II Onsite Painting 2nd Place: Sabrina Dyck
Div I Hand Drawn Anime 2nd Place: Kamora Scott
Div I Woodworking 3rd Place: Ashlin Gordon
Div I Speech 5th Place: Addie Daigle
Div II Speech 3rd Place: Maegan Sikes
Div II Creative Writing 4th Place: Ansley Fisher 9th Grade Language Arts 4th Place: Jaxen Hicks
