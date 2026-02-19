National Beta Finalists Announced

February 19, 2026

The Chisum High Beta Club has 47 members qualified to attend the National Beta Club Convention this June in Nashville, Tennessee. The State Beta Convention was held this past weekend in Grapevine, Texas, where Chisum’s Gracyn Whitaker was elected to serve as Texas State President for the 2026-27 school year. She will now campaign for the national office in June. 

Chisum’s Maegan Sikes, currently serving as a Texas Regional Leadership Representative, led the pledges in the opening session and worked the convention with the officers. 

The following members will be competing at Nationals this summer: 

Show Choir State Champions: 

Kiki Ball, Alivia Crawford, Taylor Crutcher, Emma Northam, Carly Patterson, Celesity Perry, Kaitlyn Springett, Kylen Chen- nault, Alyson Tinajero, Cylee Wherley, Kendall Carroll, Cambria Outland, Kadynce Roskens, Abby Armstrong, Brielyn Atnip, Kaylee Bowers, Addie Daigle, Melanie Dunn, Claire Erwin, Ryder Foster, Niveyah Graves, Ali Layton, Addison Prince 

Premier Performers invited to sing in the opening show at Nationals: 

Carly Patterson, Kiki Ball, Emma Northam, Cylee Wherley, Melanie Dunn 

Campaign Skit State Champions: 

Collin Bell, Addi Bradberry, Breelyn Bridges, Cole Erwin, Ansley Fisher, Jarrett Leverett, Bralee Reed, Maegan Sikes, Emersen Miles, Sophia Moore, Anzli Chapman, Leah Hutchings, Kain Rosson, Kamora Scott, Ashlin Gordon, Jaxen Hicks, Bryce Cunningham, Olivia Miles, Jensen Pasquill 

Performing Arts Small Group: 4th Place: Kiki Ball, Collin Bell, Cole Erwin, Emma Northam, Carly Patterson, Celesity Perry, Mason LaRue, Emersen Miles, Zolee Rushin, Anzli Chapman, Kadynce Roskens, Olivia Miles 

Div II (11th-12th) Digital Art State Champion: Ava Brown 

Div II Sculpture State Champion: Gracyn Whitaker 

Div I (9th-10th) Onsite Drawing State Champion: Kamora Scott 

Div II Onsite Drawing 4th Place: Ava Brown 

Div II Fiber Arts 3rd Place: Taylor Crutcher 

Div II Pottery 2nd Place: Celesity Perry 

Div II Recycle Art 4th Place: Cylee Wherley 

Div II Onsite Painting 2nd Place: Sabrina Dyck 

Div I Hand Drawn Anime 2nd Place: Kamora Scott 

Div I Woodworking 3rd Place: Ashlin Gordon 

Div I Speech 5th Place: Addie Daigle 

Div II Speech 3rd Place: Maegan Sikes 

Div II Creative Writing 4th Place: Ansley Fisher 9th Grade Language Arts 4th Place: Jaxen Hicks