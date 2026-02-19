Encouraging Words
When God Asks the Questions
We recall the narrative of Job, how God allowed the devil to afflict him trying to prove a point. The devil accused Job that he only believed in God because Job was prosperous and rich. The devil afflicted Job and took everything he possessed, but Job still praised the LORD.
The entire book of Job is the narrative of how his three friends came to grieve with him. Discouraged, Job said he would like to meet with God and discuss the matter.
It seems that life is a constant series of trials and tribulations. That is just a part of living in this sinful world. Since the time of the first sin with Adam and Eve, man, male and female, has had to endure.
It is no different for you and me. We all deal with various trials and set- backs. Some people will endure a trial and immediately blame God.
The one thing we must remember is the LORD God, the Creator, is the one and only true living God. The Bible characters endured many setbacks in their lives. There were times their own personalities got them into trouble.
Job eventually had his meeting with God on Job chapter 38. Reading Job 38 thru 41 God asks Job about seventy-seven questions. God told him, Job 38:3 “Gird up now thy loins like a man; for I will demand of thee, and answer thou me.”
Imagine the thoughts Job might have had at that moment. God is de- manding answers from Job.
How would you answer the LORD God when He asks you the question. The questions cover everything from the creation of the earth, the study of the oceans, the atmosphere, meteorology, and geology. God then takes Job on a series of questions regarding zoology, The greatness of God as He controls the rain, thunder, lightning, land animals, dinosaurs, and lastly the fire breathing dragon in Chapter 41.
In chapter 42 we read that Job was simply in awe of the LORD God. Job confesses in Chapter 42:2-6 “I know that thou canst do every thing, and that no thought can be withholden from thee. 3 Who is he that hideth counsel without knowledge? therefore have I uttered that I understood not; things too wonderful for me, which I knew not. 4 Hear, I beseech thee, and I will speak: I will demand of thee, and declare thou unto me. 5 I have heard of thee by the hearing of the ear: but now mine eye seeth thee. 6 Wherefore I abhor myself, and repent in dust and ashes.”
The point we can glean from this is that when we are discouraged in a trial of some sort, the first place to go is God Himself. The Apostle Paul wrote in 2 Corinthians 12:9 “And he (God) said unto me, My grace is sufficient for thee: for my strength is made perfect in weakness.”
The trials will come. Always keep your eye and mind on the LORD God. Let Him be the first resource for all your answers. Continue to remember Him in all of His Grace and Goodness towards you. There is Joy and Peace when we place our confidence in Him.
--See you in church. ---Bro. Louis
