Donna Jeanine Robison 1955-2025
February 19, 2026
Donna Jeanine Robison, 70, of Roxton, Texas, passed away peacefully at Focus Care of Clarksville on January 31, 2026. Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 AM Wednesday, February 4, 2026 at the Restland Cemetery in Roxton with Rev. Mark Sanders officiating. Donna was born on December 1, 1955, in Euless to Chauncey Allcott “Chuck” Robison and Wanda Maxine Penn Robison. She graduated from Trinity High School in Euless, Texas, in 1974 and went on to earn her degree from East Texas State University.
She is survived by two sons, Jeremy Gregg and wife, Kortni, of Paris and Zach Swimm and wife, Sarah, of Reno; five grandchildren, Madison Gregg, Bailey Swimm, Allie Swimm, Caden Bannon, and Paisley Swimm.
Donna will be remembered for her deep love of family and the special bond she shared with her grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the North Lamar Band Boosters, Red River Valley 4-H, Paris Community Theater, or the Lamar County Humane Society.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.fry-gibbs.com
