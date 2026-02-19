Tracy Garrett Davis 1949-2025
February 19, 2026
Tracy Garrett Davis, 77, of Roxton, peacefully joined her Heavenly Father the morning of December 27, 2025. No visitation will be scheduled. There will be a Celebration of Life scheduled in the future for immediate family and close friends. She will be laid to rest at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery.
Tracy was born in Wichita Falls, TX on January 3, 1949 to Edward Garrett of Graham, TX and Jean (Egbers) Garrett of Spokane, WA. Her earthly father, Ed, was an Air Force pilot and was stationed there at the time of her birth. Due to the nature of an Air Force career, they moved often, so she and her siblings had the opportunity to live in many locations as children. This may have contributed to her love of traveling.
She was joined in matrimony to Larry Davis on October 23, 1970 in Denton, Tx. Larry also loved to move around. They lived in Denton, Tyler, Lewisville, Austin, Round Rock, Georgetown and Roxton. They also lived in Daytona Beach, FL, Oswego, NY and Milton, VT. As they began to raise their sons, they settled in Georgetown and stayed there until both sons graduated from high school. While the boys were in school, Tracy volunteered many hours at the schools they attended and eventually was offered employment at the high school as their attendance clerk. While in Georgetown, Larry and Tracy designed and built their home mostly using their own labor. After Larry retired, they moved to Roxton where they designed and built a second home again, using mostly their own labor but this time, it included assistance from their youngest son Eric.
Tracy loved the Lord, her family and her church family at The Cowboy Church in the Camp in Reno. Tracy also loved to cook and there was never a shortage of food choices when she prepared a holiday meal. She would spend weeks in advance of the holiday planning the meal and many days preparing the food and then, somehow manage to serve the meal right on time. So, don’t dare be late to the table.
Other hobbies she enjoyed were: trail ridding on horseback, sewing and cross stitch. She and Larry would take their favorite trail horses in their horse trailer with living quarters to New Mexico and Colorado to ride the mountain trails. They enjoyed packing a picnic lunch and riding a trail to an open meadow or a mountain stream to get away from the hustle and bustle of life. Tracy made three Victorian style dresses with wire hoops that she enjoyed wearing on different occasions. If you ever attended Christmas in the Camp at The Cowboy Church in the Camp, you may remember meeting her at the door wearing one of her vintage dresses. She would also spend hours working over a magnifying glass creating cross stitch projects as gifts for family or friends. Each grandchild has a Christmas stocking that required 400 to 500 hours each of loving toil. Even several of her nieces and nephews were the recipients of her efforts. She always decorated the house for the different holidays. One funny story about her decorating: she had a stuffed, life size skeleton suit sitting in a rocking chair. Once, while she was hosting a Halloween party for the boys and some of their friends, she noticed one of the young friends just couldn’t avoid messing with the skeleton. So, while they were busy doing something elsewhere, she removed the stuffing, donned the suit and sat down in the rocker. When the young man returned and began to mess with the skeleton again, Tracy grabbed his arm. There was almost a cleanup on aisle 3!
She was a devoted wife, a loving mother and grandmother. She enjoyed being in the presence of those grandchildren immensely. She is survived by her soul mate, dance partner and travel buddy, Larry. Her loving son Jeffrey Davis of Georgetown; his children Zachery and Kaelyn. Her loving son Eric Davis and his wife Kris of Roxton who selflessly aided in her care for the duration of her illness; their children Kasen, Sven, Freya and Tyr. Her sister Paula Gysbers and her husband Jim of Sparta, TN. Her brother Chris Garrett and his wife Rosemary of Royse City, TX. Her brother Robert Garrett and his wife Cory of Sunnyvale, TX. She will also be fondly remembered as GiGi to her grandchildren and Aunt Tracy by her nieces and nephew
