CALENDAR OF EVENTS
February 19, 2026
Check each issue for changes/updates as we are made aware!
Paris Mobile Pregnancy Unit: Third Friday of every month, 10:30 a..m. - 2:30 pm locations to rotate between the Chapparal Rails-to-Trails Museum and Rocky Ford Baptist Church.
Roxton Food Pantry Distributions are the second and fourth Thursday of each month, 9-12 Only one distribution each in the months of November and December. .
You’ve Got Friends: Regularly meets the Third Monday of each month at the Community Center, 6:00-8:00 pm. Potluck and games.
Roxton Music and Dance: First Friday of every month (unless announced otherwise, at the Roxton Community Center, 7-9 pm. Jim- my Long performing. Complimentary water and tea and usually snacks provided. “Pass the Hat” to help pay for rental and entertainment. Tell a friend, bring a friend.
Lura Gregory Library is open Saturdays 10-1, other times by appointment at 903-346-2939.
The Chaparral Rails to Trails is open the first Saturday of each month. Special appointments are welcome and can be made by calling 903- 346-2939.
City Drug Store Museum is open the first Saturday of each month. Special appointments are welcome and can be made by calling 903-346-2939.
Roxton City Council meets the third Tuesday of each month at 6:30 at the community center.
Roxton Community Development Committee meets the 2nd Monday of each month at 6:30 in the Community Center. Everyone is encouraged to attend and participate.
Please send us your group activities to be included in our calendar at publisher@theroxtonprogress.com or call 903- 502-4795.
