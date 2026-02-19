Home
LAMAR WEATHER
February 19, 2026
You’ve Got Friends had their first meeting of the year February 16. Everyone had a great time enjoying fellowship, food, and bingo. Join us again next month on March 16 at 6 pm at the Roxton Community Center.
