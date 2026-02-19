Early Primary Voting Underway
Early primary voting began February 17 in preparation for a March 3 election day. Lamar County Precinct 2 voters are being asked to select a new Justice of the Peace and a Republican candidate to run against the unopposed Democrat Lonnie Layton for County Commissioner. The final County Commissioner vote will come this fall, but as there is no Democrat running for Justice of the Peace, the Republican primary will be the de facto election for the position.
The election for County Judge features the incumbent Brandon Bell against Anson Amis. Both are running as Republicans. Unopposed countywide offices include County Clerk (Ruth Sisson), District Clerk (Shawntel Golden), and Treasurer (Camey Boyer). Under Judicial elections, Jessica Nation Holtman is running as a Republican for Lamar County Court at Law, while Gary D. Young is doing the same for Texas 62nd District Court. Both are unopposed. A special election for Lamar County Attorney features Republican Nick Stallings.
Running for election for Justice of the Peace are Sherry Jacobs and Gary Preston, while Republican County Commissioner candidates include Alyssa West, Cody Jones, and Mike Ford. All candidates have been holding “meet and greets” in Roxton over the past few weeks and have participated in at least two debates, one last week at the Love Civic Center where all candidates running for Lamar County office gathered.
Early voting for Lamar County is being held in the Lamar County Services Building (old post office building) at 231 Lamar Avenue in Paris. The schedule for early voting is as follows:
Feb. 17-Feb. 20: 8 am – 5 pm
Feb. 21: 7 am – 7 pm
Feb.. 22: 9 am – 3 pm
Feb. 23-Feb 27: 8 am – 5 pm
On election day, local polling locations will be at the Roxton Community Center, the Petty Baptist Church, and the Brookston Baptist Church. Election day polls are open 7 am – 7 pm.
