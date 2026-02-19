Home
LAMAR WEATHER
SAVE THE DATE!
February 19, 2026
50 Years of July 4th in Roxton on July 4, 2026 with an Ice Cream Social, Parade, Games, Street Dance, and of course, Fireworks! You can venmo donations to: roxtonexstudents. More info to come!
