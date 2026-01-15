Scholarship Opportunity
January 15, 2026
The North & East Texas Press Association, in conjunction with the Texas Press Association, will once again award two $1,500 scholarships to eligible candidates at its April 9-11, 2026 convention held in Pilot Point.
Over the years, NETPA has helped college-bound journalism students with tuition and books through this scholarship program which is funded by private donations and through the annual auction held at the convention.
Scholarships will be payable to the registrar of the college/university upon proof of enrollment as a full-time student majoring in journalism and the deadline for applying is no later than March 14.
Applicants must be from the geographic area served by NETPA and have a declared major in journalism/communications/photojournalism. Preference is given to print majors.
Applications may be downloaded from the NETPA website: www.netpa.us. High school applicants should submit the following materials in the scholarship application submission, while college applicants should submit only (b) and (c).
1. Complete the attached application and include a resume that includes scholastic, athletic and community activities.
2. Provide a current official transcript certified by school or college registrar.
3. High school applicants should submit letters of recommendation from two of the following: a) senior, junior or dual credit college English instructor b) publication adviser or local newspaper supervisor where student has been employed c) from a person of the applicant’s choice
4. All applicants should submit digital or print clips of published work. Include publication dates. May send photocopies of work as published in yearbook or magazine. Please mount all photocopies and newspaper clippings on paper and place in folder or binder IF submitting hardcopy.
Also, please include a cover sheet with the following information: Student’s Name, Address, Phone number and email Send the completed print application to: Jim Bardwell, Gladewater Mirror, 211 North Main St., Gladewater, TX. 75647 Please call Jim Bardwell at 903-845-2235 with any questions.
