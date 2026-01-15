Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo About to Get Underway
January 15, 2026
First comes Christmas, then New Years and then the legendary Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo. When residents of North Texas get back into the swing of things after the holidays, their minds promptly turn to the next celebration of the year, the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo. Like other rituals on the calendar, Stock Show time will soon be upon us. And schools district like Chisum, Honey Grove, and Fannindel will all be making their annual treks to the big show that can only be described in one word—TEXAS.
Starting Jan. 16 and running through Feb. 7, the FWSSR is the perfect fit when it comes to fun and entertainment for everyone. More than 1.2 million guests will take in what sets Fort Worth apart from any other city in Texas. Fort Worth’s oldest and largest public event never disappoints. Livestock and horse shows, carnival midway, food and shopping are some of the favorites at the Will Rogers Memorial Center and, of course, Dickies Arena is the nation’s premier venue for the ultimate rodeo spectator experience.
Facility Improvements
There will be lots of “oohing and aahing” when guests enter and take in the surroundings of the famed Will Rogers Coliseum. Many will likely stop and stare at the newly renovated concourse and its many amenities that will enhance the fan experience for Stock Show and other events held in the fabled venue throughout the year. The makeover, coordinated by the longstanding public private partnership between the FWSSR and City of Fort Worth, is the latest of a long history of improvements at the Will Rogers Memorial Center.
Youth Competitions, Scholarships and Auction Awards
Youth coming from across Texas will compete in livestock and horse shows as well as contests where millions in auction receipts and scholarship funds will be on the line. The scope of 4-H and FFA competitions is wide, ranging from agricultural robotics, to horse judging, plant identification, livestock and equestrian shows, agricultural mechanics and escaramuza competitions to name a few.
“Giving our Texas youth experiences and opportunities to learn and earn goes to the heart of our ‘why,’” said FWSSR President and General Manager Matt Carter. “A college education is expensive and real hands-on learning opportunities are often hard to come by, so we’re proud of what we’re doing for our Texas 4-H and FFA members.”
Let’s Rodeo
Always an FWSSR hallmark, rodeo will be bigger than ever with an added emphasis on highlighting athletes on the verge of professional stardom. Two new rodeos have been added for the 2026 FWSSR. The PRORODEO Rookie Rally in Dickies Arena on Jan. 22 gives rookie members of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association a shot at a $100,000 purse and the chance to qualify for the FWSSR PRORODEO Tournament and its $1.5 million take. College stars will shine on Feb. 2-4 when high-energy action returns to the Will Rogers Coliseum during the FWSSR’s College Rodeo that features collegiate teams from the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association including Weatherford College, Tarleton State University, Angelo State University, Vernon College, Ranger College, Sul Ross State University and Cisco College.
Dickies Arena will, again, feature rodeo action where the nation’s elite competitors will thrill audiences with athleticism unmatched in professional sport. Twenty-five performances give fans plenty of opportunities to purchase tickets. A complete line up of Stock Show rodeos include: Best of the West Ranch Rodeo (Jan. 16, 17); Best of Mexico Celebración (Jan. 18); Cowboys of Color Rodeo (Jan. 19); Bulls’ Night Out Extreme Bull Riding (Jan. 20, 21); PRORODEO Rookie Rally (Jan. 22); and the PRORODEO Tournament (Jan. 23 – Feb. 7). Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.
Stock Show Tunes
Since the days of Gene Autry, Roy Rogers, Rex Allen Jr. and Tanya Tucker music has been a part of the FWSSR experience. Between the Michelob Ultra Roadhouse, Auditorium Entertainment Series, The Corkyard and Sunday Funday there’s lots of strumming, drumming and toe-tapping good times to be found at the FWSSR.
Horsing Around
Ranching Heritage Weekend – Jan. 16, 17, 18 – will kick off the Stock Show in style. Besides ranch rodeo, horse show competitions include the American Quarter Horse Association’s Versatility Ranch Horse Show and Ranching Heritage Challenge as well as the National Reined Cow Horse Association’s Working Cow Horse Show. The weekend also highlights three popular horse auctions: Invitational Ranch Horse Show & Sale; Select Quarter Horse Sale; and the AQHA Best of the Remuda Sale.
Celebrating Diversity
In addition to the Best of Mexico Celebración and Cowboys of Color Rodeo, Fort Worth’s cultural diversity will be highlighted with the Texas Invitational High School Mariachi Competition as well as two equestrian events – the Escaramuza and Charro Cala competitions. Equestrians will compete in both adult and youth divisions of the Escaramuza and Charro Cala, with the youth competing for scholarship awards.
Kool Kids Stuff
While the livestock are a core component of FWSSR’s identity, a Stock Show visit is more than cows and sows. Stock Show guests will also want to take advantage of the Moo-seum Experience. Free Stock Show grounds admission, courtesy of Central Market, is available to anyone with a current membership to the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History, Cattle Raisers Museum or the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame. Moreover, when you purchase an FWSSR grounds admission you can enjoy all of the above-mentioned museums free of charge.
Kids are king when it comes to the Stock Show experience. Start yours in the Mattress Firm Petting Zoo, then stroll over for a visit at the Milking Parlor before you walk through Doorways to Agriculture presented by Texas Farm Bureau Insurance. Then, after a funnel cake or some cotton candy, head over to the carnival / midway for the ride of your life.
Fare for Every Taste
From the corn dog you enjoy while strolling the Stock Show grounds to a cozy table in a comfortable atmosphere, you can find whatever suits your style at the Stock Show. There’s your Mexican favorites at Pulido’s Rodeo Cantina, cuisine fit for a king at Reata at the Backstage or Reata at the Rodeo or you can relax on Simmons Bank Plaza with a glass of wine at The Corkyard or a cold brew at the Michelob Ultra Roadhouse before or after the rodeo in Dickies Arena. The atmosphere around the Will Rogers Memorial Center and Dickies Arena is never more fun than when the legendary FWSSR is in town.
Always a perfect fit, the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo makes everyone feel comfortable where they can enjoy the things that make life in Fort Worth special and fun. Music, carnival-midway, horse shows, livestock, shopping, food for any taste, the petting zoo, pony rides and nothing tops rodeo in the nation’s most amazing venue for the sport, Dickies Arena. Jan. 16 through Feb. 7. Find everything you need to plan your perfect Stock Show experience at FWSSR.COM. The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo – this thing is legendary.
