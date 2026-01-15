Jenell Small Box 1924-2025
January 15, 2026
Jenell Small Box, age 101, passed into Heaven Wednesday, January 7, 2026, comforted by her daughters and granddaughters.
Funeral services were held for January 10, 2026, at Calvary Baptist Church, Cooper.
Jenell was born October 13, 1924, east of Cooper in Delta County, Texas to Earl and Gladys Small. She married Buford Box on July 11, 1941.
Jenell attended Craig-Tranquil school, located about 3 miles east of Cooper, then Cooper High School. She lived in Delta County all her life, except for a short time after WWII when Buford was stationed in Missouri.
She was the last living founder of Calvary Baptist Church, Cooper. She had an almost perfect attendance and over the years served as Sunday School teacher, secretary, treasurer, and song leader.
She never had an 8 to 5 job but sold Stanley Home Products and Avon many years ago. In the early 70s she opened an antique shop in Canton that was open on First Monday Trade days only. She and Buford would drive back to Cooper on Sunday morning to attend church services. In later years, she had an antique shop in Cooper.
In 2019 she did an oral history of Delta County for Commerce A & M. The web site is http://lair.etamu.edu/scua-oral-history-all/15/ if you want a few laughs.
Jenell was preceded in death by her husband, Buford, in 1991; her daughter, Martha Jean in 1960; her son Charles in 2013, son - in - law Ben Chessher in 2020.
She is survived by her daughters, Margaret Chessher of Cooper, and Treva Nell Burns of Sulphur Springs, grandchildren Dowanna Jaco, Carmen Chessher, DeLane Click, great-grandchildren Jessica Jaco, Jordan Jaco Scott, Dylan Click, Devin Click, D. J Click, Dusti Click, and Dalton Click, great-great- grandchildren Titus Scott and Lainey Tate Click.
Online condolences may be made at www.deltafuneralhome.com
Funeral services were held for January 10, 2026, at Calvary Baptist Church, Cooper.
Jenell was born October 13, 1924, east of Cooper in Delta County, Texas to Earl and Gladys Small. She married Buford Box on July 11, 1941.
Jenell attended Craig-Tranquil school, located about 3 miles east of Cooper, then Cooper High School. She lived in Delta County all her life, except for a short time after WWII when Buford was stationed in Missouri.
She was the last living founder of Calvary Baptist Church, Cooper. She had an almost perfect attendance and over the years served as Sunday School teacher, secretary, treasurer, and song leader.
She never had an 8 to 5 job but sold Stanley Home Products and Avon many years ago. In the early 70s she opened an antique shop in Canton that was open on First Monday Trade days only. She and Buford would drive back to Cooper on Sunday morning to attend church services. In later years, she had an antique shop in Cooper.
In 2019 she did an oral history of Delta County for Commerce A & M. The web site is http://lair.etamu.edu/scua-oral-history-all/15/ if you want a few laughs.
Jenell was preceded in death by her husband, Buford, in 1991; her daughter, Martha Jean in 1960; her son Charles in 2013, son - in - law Ben Chessher in 2020.
She is survived by her daughters, Margaret Chessher of Cooper, and Treva Nell Burns of Sulphur Springs, grandchildren Dowanna Jaco, Carmen Chessher, DeLane Click, great-grandchildren Jessica Jaco, Jordan Jaco Scott, Dylan Click, Devin Click, D. J Click, Dusti Click, and Dalton Click, great-great- grandchildren Titus Scott and Lainey Tate Click.
Online condolences may be made at www.deltafuneralhome.com