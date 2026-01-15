Beatrice Roden 1929-2025
January 15, 2026
Beatrice Roden, 96 of Roxton, passed away January 2, 2026.
A graveside service was held Sunday, January 4, 2026 at 2:00 pm at Restland Cemetery in Roxton with Rev. Chuey Potter officiating.
Margaret Beatrice Roden was born on November 26, 1929, in Wanette, Oklahoma, to Cora Bell Henry Aker and Horace Clifford Aker. She graduated from Roxton High School in 1948. She was married to the love of her life, Robert Joe Roden, for 39 years. They had two children, Gary Lynn Roden and Rhonda Jo Roden Sweat, both of Arlington, Texas.
Bea and Joe raised their family in Arlington, Texas where she was office manager for American Excelsior Company in Arlington for 35 years. Part of this time, she was also President of the company’s AMXCO Credit Union.
After becoming widowed, she moved back to Roxton to take care of her mother and remained there. Bea was a long-time member of Roxton’s CDC (Community Development Committee). The September Roxton Saturday Night was her idea. She was a member of Roxton’s Garden Club (which decorated downtown with the Victorian lights). She was President of the Ex-Students Association (which started the Roxton July 4th fireworks in 1976).
Bea was editor of the “School Bell” (The Ex-Student’s newsletter), was on the board for the Roxton Food Bank, Lura Gregory Library, and the Chaparral Railroad Museum. She was the official Roxton Historian from 2000 until her death. From 2004-2014, she was president of the Restland Cemetery. She was a member of the United Methodist Women of Roxton’s First United Methodist Church. In 2021 she published the book, “Roxton First United Methodist Church,” which contains a short biography of each pastor, beginning with its first pastor in 1830, where its first edition is housed in SMU’s Library. Due to her love of genealogy and research, she authored numerous books, including her favorite, “This Old Building.” She provided the research for “Near Paradise: The History of Roxton, Texas” by Phillip R. Rutherford, which she co-authored. She also wrote several histories of all the cemeteries in and around Roxton. In 2021 she published “Roxton Independent School: 1864-2019.”
Bea was preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband, Joe; daughter, Rhonda Jo Sweat; her only grandchild, Jamie Sweat; brothers, Clifford Aker and Ray Aker; sister, Pauline Hatanville; great-nephew, Kendall Hatanville.
She is survived by her son, Gary Roden; sister, Ruthie Starks; brother, Larry Akers; son-in-law, David Sweat; niece, Cindy Barrios and her husband Pedro, who cared for Bea in their home when Bea was in her 90s; many beloved nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews. Bea considered Kase Hatanville her grandson. She proudly helped raise Kase and would frequently tell stories about teaching him to cut paper with scissors at a young age.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Roxton’s Chaparral Railroad Museum, the Restland Cemetery Association, or the Roxton Food Bank Online condolences may be sent to the Roden family by visiting www.fry-gibbs.com
