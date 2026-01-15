Precinct 2 Candidates
January 15, 2026
The following Pct. 2 candidates will be on their parties ballots in the March 3 election:
Justice of the Peace (R): Sherry Jacobs, Gary Preston
County Commissioner (R): Alyssa West, Mike Ford, Cody Jones
County Commissioner (D): Lonnie Layton (I)
County Judge (R): Anson Amis, Brandon Young Bell (I)
Justice of the Peace (R): Sherry Jacobs, Gary Preston
County Commissioner (R): Alyssa West, Mike Ford, Cody Jones
County Commissioner (D): Lonnie Layton (I)
County Judge (R): Anson Amis, Brandon Young Bell (I)