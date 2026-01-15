Precinct 2 Candidates

January 15, 2026

The following Pct. 2 candidates will be on their parties ballots in the March 3 election: 

Justice of the Peace (R): Sherry Jacobs, Gary Preston 

County Commissioner (R): Alyssa West, Mike Ford, Cody Jones 

County Commissioner (D): Lonnie Layton (I) 

County Judge (R): Anson Amis, Brandon Young Bell (I)