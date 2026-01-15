Roxton Progress, Frisco RoughRiders Team Up for Season of Fun
January 15, 2026
The Roxton Progress will renew an old partnership this spring when it teams up with the Frisco RoughRiders and offers readers free tickets to Texas League Baseball games. The Frisco RoughRiders are the AA-Affiliate of the Texas Rang- ers and play their games at RoughRider stadium, about 90 miles from Roxton.
“We had this partnership with the RoughRiders several years ago, and our readers really enjoyed getting the free tickets,” said Kris Rutherford, co-owner of the Progress. “We are trading advertising space for tickets, so this is a 100% gain for our readers.”
Frisco is joined in the Texas League by nine other teams that fans will be able to see entertain at the ballpark: Arkansas Travelers, Northwest Arkansas Naturals, Springfield Cardinals, Wichita Wind Surge, Tulsa Drillers, Amarillo Sod Poodles, Midland Roughnecks, Corpus Christi Hooks, and San Antonio Missions. 2026 will mark the 138th season since the Texas League was founded in 1888, It remains the oldest of America’s minor league circuits.
Stayed tuned to the Progress and the Roxton Progress Facebook page as the season nears for opportunities to win tickets.
“We had this partnership with the RoughRiders several years ago, and our readers really enjoyed getting the free tickets,” said Kris Rutherford, co-owner of the Progress. “We are trading advertising space for tickets, so this is a 100% gain for our readers.”
Frisco is joined in the Texas League by nine other teams that fans will be able to see entertain at the ballpark: Arkansas Travelers, Northwest Arkansas Naturals, Springfield Cardinals, Wichita Wind Surge, Tulsa Drillers, Amarillo Sod Poodles, Midland Roughnecks, Corpus Christi Hooks, and San Antonio Missions. 2026 will mark the 138th season since the Texas League was founded in 1888, It remains the oldest of America’s minor league circuits.
Stayed tuned to the Progress and the Roxton Progress Facebook page as the season nears for opportunities to win tickets.